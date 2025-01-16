Los Angeles wildfires: Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $1 Million for relief fund

Leonardo DiCaprio's donations will support important organisations such as the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and the SoCal Fire Fund.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

article_image2

The Oscar-winning actor offered a poignant message on Instagram Stories. "The flames in Los Angeles are ravaging our city. He stated, "I am committing $1 million in partnership with rewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts." DiCaprio's generous gift will give both immediate relief and long-term healing support.

article_image3

Image: Getty Images

article_image4

Never one to write a cheque and walk away, DiCaprio encouraged his fans to get engaged by spreading links to these groups and asking others to give. For someone who grew up in Southern California, this cause is very personal.

article_image5

However, DiCaprio is not the only one who has responded to the plea for aid. Corporate titans and celebrities alike have joined the cause. On Wednesday, Google and YouTube pledged a $15 million commitment to local relief operations. According to Variety, Meta, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, provided $4 million, including $2 million in direct funding and another $2 million in advertising credits, to boost relief messaging on Facebook and Instagram.

article_image6

YouTube is also stepping in creatively, with plans to provide production facilities to affected producers and artists once its Los Angeles headquarters can be securely reopened. CEO Neal Mohan said that the platform will conduct events in the coming months to assist in rebuilding the YouTube creative community and boost cooperation during the recovery process.

article_image7

Meanwhile, some of the largest names in industry, including Disney, Paramount, Comcast, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Bros. Discovery, have allegedly made significant contributions to the fire relief efforts.

article_image8

As the flames continue to burn, relief operations have been launched, with groups and individuals working diligently to deliver help and support to the affected areas. 

