Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Wedding Update: Check out where Suniel Shetty’s daughter is getting married (VIDEO)

    Videos of Suniel Shetty’s lavish Khandala farmhouse have been doing the rounds on the internet ahead of Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding due to its magnificent decor. The house is located on a hilltop, surrounded by lush greenery, spread over vast stretches.

    Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Wedding Update Check out where Suniel Shetty daughter is getting married RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    The wedding of Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul has recently become a major topic of debate among fans. According to sources, the celebrity couple will marry sometime after January 23. According to some rumours, the wedding would take place in Suniel Shetty's opulent Khandala mansion, Jahaan. 

    Pictures and videos of the actor's lavish Khandala residence have been doing the rounds on the internet ahead of the wedding due to its magnificent decor.

    Suniel Shetty previously opened the doors of his magnificent Khandala house in a video released by Asian Paints on YouTube, much to the pleasure of social media fans. The actor's ideal residence is built on a charming mountaintop surrounded by lush foliage and extends across large areas. The interiors have earthy-themed walls and various potted plants.

    Also Read: Here's what happened when SS Rajamouli met Steven Spielberg

    In the video, we saw, a wooden entryway with a beautiful white-colored Buddha statue positioned on a patio platform in the first few seconds. The hardwood floorboards in the stunning living room provide a rustic character to the space. The high ceiling is adorned with lovely pendant lights, and one wall is entirely dedicated to the actor's amazing mask collection. Suniel mentioned that he loves nature, which explains all of the wood décor and several plants.

    Also Read: Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West new wife

    The dining area overlooks the beautiful green garden and is fashioned in a wooden geometric pattern. The living room is amazing, with a sky-open ceiling to view the floating clouds in the azure skies. Many portions of the idyllic house have glass walls to let in natural light. Beige-coloured sofas are also a big draw.

    The wide balcony overlooking immaculate green hills demonstrates Suniel Shetty's appreciation of spending time in nature. There's also a distant walking area lined on both sides by emerald-green trees, ideal for a stroll.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lalit Modi in hospital on oxygen Sushmita Sen brother Rajeev wishes a speedy recovery RBA

    Lalit Modi in hospital, on oxygen: Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev wishes a speedy recovery

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kolhi having a fun time at the beach RBA

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kolhi having a fun time at the beach

    What happens when SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg? Read THIS RBA

    Here's what happened when SS Rajamouli met Steven Spielberg

    Steven Spielberg 'liked' Naatu Naatu; filmmaker poses with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani RBA

    Steven Spielberg 'Liked' Naatu Naatu; filmmaker poses with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani

    SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film" RBA

    SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

    Recent Stories

    Excise policy case: CBI raids at Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office; check details AJR

    Excise policy case: CBI raids at Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office; check details

    Bhojpuri SEXY photos, video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance song goes viral; watch video RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY photos, video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance song goes viral; watch video

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch on January 18 Here is how much it may cost gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch on January 18; Here's how much it may cost

    Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez; warning issued for 12 districts AJR

    Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez; warning issued for 12 districts

    football Should Neymar move to Premier League? Brazilian great Rivaldo suggests which team PSG star must consider man city snt

    Should Neymar move to Premier League? Brazilian great Rivaldo suggests which team PSG star must consider

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon