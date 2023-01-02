Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra- 7 Bollywood weddings that we can expect in 2023

    With the approach of 2023, fans and well-wishers look forward to the industry's most anticipated weddings. If you are thinking about who we are talking about, look at the details below. 

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
    Athiya Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 film Hero, produced by Salman Khan Films, is engaged to ace cricketer KL Rahul. The daughter of prominent Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty began dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul in 2018, and their relationship has grown deeper by the day. The paparazzi have frequently caught them hanging around together.
     

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expected to marry in February this year in one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year. According to sources, the couple will host a spectacular wedding ceremony on the outskirts of Chandigarh and would invite a few high-profile friends and family members.
     

    Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
    Ira Khan, the daughter of superstar Aamir Khan, proposed to her longtime partner Nupur Shikhare in November of last year. On November 18, 2022, the pair had a magnificent engagement celebration for close friends and family. We saw numerous high-profile celebrities in attendance, including Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Imran Khan, and others. Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. 

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
    After years of silence, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have officially acknowledged their love for one another. On the one hand, tales of their purported split made headlines, while on the other, rumours of their forthcoming wedding spread. While marriage is the next stage in Kapoor and Arora's romance, they have yet to discuss the preparations.

    Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh
    When Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh announced their engagement, everyone was shocked. While rumours of their planned wedding circulate, Singh stated in one of the interviews that they are both focused on their separate businesses and have no immediate plans to marry. The duo routinely publishes images of themselves with their social media followers and even attends events together.

    Nandita Mahtani and Vidyut Jammwal
    Everyone was caught away by Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani's romance when they proclaimed their love for one another on social media last year. The pair then announced their engagement. Rumor has it that the pair has already married in London. There has been no formal confirmation of this, but their wedding is scheduled for 2023.

    Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani
    Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is slated to marry Radhika Merchant. The couple's Roka ceremony was held last week at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan, in the company of relatives and friends. According to Hindu traditions, a roka ceremony is a modest ring exchange between two families.

    Reliance Industries Limited's chairman and managing director is Mukesh Ambani, who has produced several films in Indian cinema. Radhika Merchant, on the other hand, is the daughter of Viren Merchant (CEO of Encore Healthcare) and Shaila Merchant. 

