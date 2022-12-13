Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Get ready for a big-grand wedding; invites are all ready to be distributed

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 9:22 AM IST

    According to reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for over three years and are set to marry next month. However, there has yet to be an official announcement about this so far.
     

    Wedding rumours between Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been making the rounds for quite some time. While it has been reported that the two would marry in January of next year, we now have a firm date.

    Image credit: KL Rahul/Facebook

    Many media outlets have stated that Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding ceremonies would take place from January 21 to January 23, 2023. The entertainment portal also states that the big-fat wedding preparations are in full flow and that invitation will be sent out to guests by the end of December. However, no formal notification has been made as of yet.
     

    Image credit: KL Rahul/Facebook

    This comes only days after it was revealed that the BCCI had accepted KL Rahul's week-long break in January. Previously, Pinkvilla reported that the bride and groom-to-be had also finalised their wedding attire. "The soon-to-be bride and groom have finalised their attire for their big day," the insider stated.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When Suniel Shetty was asked about the wedding date, he said that only Athiya and KL Rahul may decide on a mutual wedding date once they are free of their work obligations. "I believe that jaise hi bachhe decide karenge" (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul's itinerary is available. Abhi Asia Cup, World Cup, South African trip, and Australia tour. Break milega bachho ko tab shaadi hogi. Is it true that ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti? (Rahul has a packed itinerary that includes the Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, and Australia tour. The wedding will take place only when the children have had a chance to rest. It can't happen in a day, can it?)?" he'd asked.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for over three years. According to reports, they met through a mutual acquaintance, after which they began seeing one other more frequently and fell in love. However, the couple made their love official last year on Athiya's birthday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Salman Khan dating 32-year-old Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Salman Khan dating 32-year-old Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know

    Proud moment for India as Rajamouli RRR bags 2 nominations at Golden Globes Alia Bhatt shares the news RBA

    ‘Proud moment for India’ as Rajamouli’s RRR bags 2 nominations at Golden Globes: Alia Bhatt shares the news

    Jailer Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian is all about swag; Shiva Rajkumar to play antagonist- read on RBA

    Jailer: Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian is all about swag; Shiva Rajkumar to play antagonist- read on

    Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer reveals an apt way to drink water sur

    Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer reveals an apt way to drink water

    Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez in Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case vma

    Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez in Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case

    Recent Stories

    India China clash at Arunachal LAC Congress slams government seeks discussion in Parliament gcw

    India-China clash at Arunachal LAC: Congress slams government, seeks discussion in Parliament

    Is Salman Khan dating 32-year-old Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Salman Khan dating 32-year-old Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Exhilarating action, tumbling records headline Matchweek 10 amidst goal-fest-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Exhilarating action, tumbling records headline Matchweek 10 amidst goal-fest

    Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested in Madhya Pradesh over kill PM Modi remark gcw

    Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested in Madhya Pradesh over 'kill PM Modi' remark

    Proud moment for India as Rajamouli RRR bags 2 nominations at Golden Globes Alia Bhatt shares the news RBA

    ‘Proud moment for India’ as Rajamouli’s RRR bags 2 nominations at Golden Globes: Alia Bhatt shares the news

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon