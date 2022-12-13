Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Get ready for a big-grand wedding; invites are all ready to be distributed

According to reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for over three years and are set to marry next month. However, there has yet to be an official announcement about this so far.



Wedding rumours between Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been making the rounds for quite some time. While it has been reported that the two would marry in January of next year, we now have a firm date.

Many media outlets have stated that Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding ceremonies would take place from January 21 to January 23, 2023. The entertainment portal also states that the big-fat wedding preparations are in full flow and that invitation will be sent out to guests by the end of December. However, no formal notification has been made as of yet.



This comes only days after it was revealed that the BCCI had accepted KL Rahul's week-long break in January. Previously, Pinkvilla reported that the bride and groom-to-be had also finalised their wedding attire. "The soon-to-be bride and groom have finalised their attire for their big day," the insider stated.



When Suniel Shetty was asked about the wedding date, he said that only Athiya and KL Rahul may decide on a mutual wedding date once they are free of their work obligations. "I believe that jaise hi bachhe decide karenge" (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul's itinerary is available. Abhi Asia Cup, World Cup, South African trip, and Australia tour. Break milega bachho ko tab shaadi hogi. Is it true that ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti? (Rahul has a packed itinerary that includes the Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, and Australia tour. The wedding will take place only when the children have had a chance to rest. It can't happen in a day, can it?)?" he'd asked.



