Bikini Pictures: Kim Kardashian gets painful 'Morpheus Laser Treatment' to get curvy, sexy figure

Kim Kardashian says, "It's painful But Worth It" after getting a Morpheus Laser Procedure for stomach tightening. The KUWTK star has shared a photo of her tummy following treatment for tightening.



Kim Kardashian, a reality television personality, is renowned for her curvy body and has eventually redefined beauty standards with her perfectly shaped butt. But she has paid a heart-wrenching price because, as they say, "beauty comes at a cost."

It's interesting to note that the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has demonstrated that she had gone in any pain, and she appears willing to pay any price, even if it results in extreme suffering.



The mother of four has shared some pictures of her stomach and treatment reports after she underwent a tightening treatment. She wrote, “Takes about 7 minutes to get all the results and do a body scan. Kim Kardashian then revealed that her results were super positive and determined she has bones that are “stronger than 93-97 percent of people”.



The price Kim pays for her beauty is revealed to her admirers, and it is much too scary. She also highlighted that she had to endure harsh laser treatments for her stunning body.

Kim Kardashian has ensured that she keeps her voluptuous figure in top shape. The 41-year-old star shared a photograph of herself undergoing a painful laser treatment to tighten her tummy.

She wrote, “This is a game changer, I did Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach at DrGhavami’s spa. I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful lol but worth it!” The picture featured the star’s belly is looking red as the laser is used on her belly.



On the other side, her Instagram stories displayed the results of a BodySpec firm body composition exam, which speaks highly of her physique. The reality personality said that she can gauge body fat, bone density, and other factors from inside the company's truck.



Despite her external appearance, Kim has repeatedly denied plastic surgery rumours over the years. She had previously said, "I never had my nose done. Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out." "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might," the KKW Beauty founder said during an interview with The New York Times. "I just might."

