Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Priyanka Chopra exposes her cleavage in sexy dress; netizens troll for her dark skin tone legs

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is receiving a lot of trolling for this affectionate photo, with some internet users making fun of the skin colour of her legs. Body-shaming Priyanka was something that some unpleasant trolls went above and above with.

    Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a desi girl from Bollywood, recently celebrated her first birthday after becoming a mother in Mexico with her husband, Nick Jonas, family, and close friends. Nick shared a photo of them during the celebrations on his Instagram account yesterday. 

    Photo Courtesy: Nick Jonas's Instagram

    Now, Priyanka is receiving a lot of trolling for this picture since some internet users made fun of the colour of her legs' skin. Body-shaming Priyanka and writing nasty comments on her skin colour.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Nick Jonas's Instagram

    In this lovey-dovey picture, Nick and Priyanka appear to be in love and enjoying the moment. Both were seen in the image making the most adorable love position, with the singer holding the actress from behind. Nick was spotted holding Priyanka's hands as he wrapped her waist in his arms. The actress looked hot in an off-shoulder Qrange dress with a slit and a cutout at the waist and cleavage.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Nick Jonas's Instagram

    Soon after the photo went viral, some netizens trolled Priyanka Chopra for the colour of her legs. One said, “PC ke pair kitna ganda lag raha hai.” Another user called it a ‘Horrible pic.’ One comment read, “Priyanka ka per itna mardana kyu lag raha hai.”
     

    Photo Courtesy: Nick Jonas's Instagram

    On 18th July, Priyanka ringed in her first birthday as a mother after the arrival of her daughter Malti. The actress along with her husband Nick welcomed her first child via surrogacy and shared the news of her arrival with a cute post. To note, many showered love and compliments on the picture. Also Read: Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone

    Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

    Priyanka will next be seen in the web series ‘Citadel’. She also has Hollywood movies like 'Ending Things’ and ‘It's All Coming Back To Me’ and one Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Also Read: Liger Movie Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's movie is HIT or FLOP? 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies drb

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review Dulquer Salmaan Mrunal Thakur romantic drama is slow paced yet classy drb

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’ romantic drama is slow paced, yet classy

    DJ Jugal - Dubai's Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event-snt

    DJ Jugal – Dubai’s Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event

    Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone drb

    Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone

    Recent Stories

    FIR against magazine over 'offending pictures' of Shiva, Kali; columnist Bibek Debroy quits snt

    FIR against magazine over 'offending pictures' of Shiva, Kali; columnist Bibek Debroy quits

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Manchester City to Liverpool - Early-bird ranking of the title contenders-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Manchester City to Liverpool - Early-bird ranking of the title contenders

    MP government orders probe into Bhopal land allotted to National Herald - adt

    MP government orders probe into Bhopal land allotted to National Herald

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to participate in campaign? know steps to register and download certificate here - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to participate in campaign? know steps to register and download certificate here

    BOLD pictures: Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Urfi Javed- 9 actresses who shared topless posts on Instagram RBA

    Topless pictures: Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Urfi Javed- 13 actresses who shared bold posts on Instagram

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon