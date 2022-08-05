Pictures: Priyanka Chopra exposes her cleavage in sexy dress; netizens troll for her dark skin tone legs

Priyanka Chopra is receiving a lot of trolling for this affectionate photo, with some internet users making fun of the skin colour of her legs. Body-shaming Priyanka was something that some unpleasant trolls went above and above with.

Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a desi girl from Bollywood, recently celebrated her first birthday after becoming a mother in Mexico with her husband, Nick Jonas, family, and close friends. Nick shared a photo of them during the celebrations on his Instagram account yesterday.

Photo Courtesy: Nick Jonas's Instagram

Now, Priyanka is receiving a lot of trolling for this picture since some internet users made fun of the colour of her legs' skin. Body-shaming Priyanka and writing nasty comments on her skin colour.



Photo Courtesy: Nick Jonas's Instagram

In this lovey-dovey picture, Nick and Priyanka appear to be in love and enjoying the moment. Both were seen in the image making the most adorable love position, with the singer holding the actress from behind. Nick was spotted holding Priyanka's hands as he wrapped her waist in his arms. The actress looked hot in an off-shoulder Qrange dress with a slit and a cutout at the waist and cleavage.



Photo Courtesy: Nick Jonas's Instagram

Soon after the photo went viral, some netizens trolled Priyanka Chopra for the colour of her legs. One said, “PC ke pair kitna ganda lag raha hai.” Another user called it a ‘Horrible pic.’ One comment read, “Priyanka ka per itna mardana kyu lag raha hai.”



Photo Courtesy: Nick Jonas's Instagram

On 18th July, Priyanka ringed in her first birthday as a mother after the arrival of her daughter Malti. The actress along with her husband Nick welcomed her first child via surrogacy and shared the news of her arrival with a cute post. To note, many showered love and compliments on the picture. Also Read: Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone

Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram