Kim Kardashian Hottest photos: 7 BOLD pictures of the fashion icon

Kim Kardashian is a well-known American media personality, entrepreneur, and socialite. She rose to fame through her reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Born on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California, Kim is the daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner

She has built a successful brand empire, including her KKW Beauty and SKIMS clothing lines is its floushing

Kim is often cited as a fashion icon, known for her distinctive style and trendsetting fashion choices. She has a massive social media following, with millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

The nightwear collection that Kim Kardashian has worn for the photo shoot, whether it is a white bra or a black bralette, each piece of Kim’s latest collection has been crafted to reflect ‘feminine accents’.

Weight Training: Kim Kardashian reportedly works six days a week. She makes sure that she does not skip her routine, come what may! Kim reportedly wakes up as early as 5:30 am for her workout and spends 90-minutes in the gym. "I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights, I don't do a lot of cardio," she once told Elle Australia.

Kim Kardashian paired the nude bikini with a pair of opera gloves that came in the same colour and fabric. The gloves extended nearly all the way up to her shoulders.

Kim Kardashian has been married three times, with notable relationships with Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West. In 2018, she played a key role in advocating for criminal justice reform and successfully lobbied for the release of Alice Marie Johnson