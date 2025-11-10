- Home
‘Not a Lawyer Yet’: Kim Kardashian Fails California Bar Exam Again, Says ‘One Day I’ll Pass!’"
Kim Kardashian, a reality personality, declared that she is "not a lawyer yet" after taking the Bar Exam. Months after taking the California bar test on 29 and 30, the SKIMS creator revealed in an Instagram post that, while she did not pass the exam, she is driven to attain her objective.
Kim's post went like this, "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV (sic)."
Looking back at her journey, she added, "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."
"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!," the businesswoman concluded.
Kim previously stated that her legal dreams began in 2018 when she opted to take on an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco. This was an alternative to the regular college route offered in California and three other states.
Later, in 2021, Kim announced that she had finally passed the infant bar test, also known as the First-Year Law Student's Examination. It took her four attempts to pass the exam.
Sharing the exciting update with the netizens, Kim wrote on her X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!”