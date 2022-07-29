Ram Setu: Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar over ‘falsification’

Much before its release, Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Ram Setu’ seems to have been embroiled in a controversy. Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy will b suing actor Akshay Kumar and the makers of the movie over ‘falsification’.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar seems to be inviting legal trouble in regard to his film. Previously, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ found itself in the midst of legal controversies, and now it is his upcoming film 'Ram Setu' that seems to be inviting trouble. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy is looking at suing actor Akshay Kumar and the makers of Ram Setu over ‘falsification’.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the senior BJP leader wrote: “The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages cause by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release.”

Soon after this, Subramanian Swamy shared one more tweet in which he spoke about Akshay Kumar’s arrest. “If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country,” he wrote in his second tweet.

Meanwhile, there has been no official reaction from Akshay Kumar or the makers of ‘Ram Setu’ over the ‘falsification’ allegations made by Subramanian Swamy. Recently, a poster of ‘Ram Setu’ featuring actor Akshay Kumar was revealed, due to which the actor came under the target of trolls. Both, Akshay and the film’s leading lady, Jacqueline Fernandez, were trolled on social media after the poster’s release.

'Ram Setu' is a mythological film, which is being directed by Abhishek Sharma. The plot of the film revolves around archaeologists who try to find out whether the ‘Ram Setu’ bridge is a reality or a myth. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is expected to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year, on October 24. The OTT rights of the film have already been brought, and after its theatrical release, the film will be made available on Amazon Prime Video.