Kiara Advani pregnant with TWINS? Here's what actress once said about her pregnancy plans

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are all prepared to jump on their motherhood adventure. As the actress stated, her ambition of having twin babies.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 1, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are preparing to welcome a miracle into their lives. The pair wowed everyone with their adorable pregnancy announcement. We just found an old interview in which Kiara discussed her desire to have both a boy and a girl, and we wondered if she would receive double the blessings.

budget 2025
article_image2

Kiara Advani was questioned about family planning during the promotion of her film, Jugjugg Jeeyo, in 2019. According to KoiMoi, the actress responded cutely that all she wanted to do was become pregnant so she could eat everything she wanted without worrying.

article_image3

Kiara is usually on a rigorous diet because of her wellness regimen. "I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go,” she admitted with a laugh.

article_image4

During the same chat, Kiara said whether she desired twins or a certain gender. Kiara stated that she just wants healthy children. She also stated that in an ideal world, she would like to have one boy and one daughter to complete her family.

article_image5

Kiara surprised everyone on February 28, 2025, when she announced her pregnancy. The couple used their individual Instagram identities to share a combined image featuring a pair of small crocheted booties they clutched in their hands. They added: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

article_image6

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married in February 2023 in Rajasthan, after dating for a few years. The two initially met at a party after Kiara finished shooting Lust Stories.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MK Stalin Birthday: Superstar Rajinikanth sends heartfelt wishes to Tamil Nadu CM RBA

MK Stalin Birthday: Superstar Rajinikanth sends heartfelt wishes to Tamil Nadu CM

Mark Zuckerberg shocks guests by recreating Benson Boone's Grammy look at wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday- WATCH NTI

Mark Zuckerberg shocks guests by recreating Benson Boone’s Grammy look at wife Priscilla's 40th birthday-WATCH

WATCH Honey Singh says he wants to work with Diljit Dosanjh; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Honey Singh says he wants to work with Diljit Dosanjh; video goes viral

Bill Murray reflects on Gene Hackman's legacy: "A tough nut and a true icon" NTI

Bill Murray reflects on Gene Hackman’s legacy: "A tough nut and a true icon"

American singer Madonna remembers her late mother: "I was not afraid of death" in heartfelt reflection NTI

American singer Madonna remembers her late mother: "I was not afraid of death" in heartfelt reflection

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt DELETES all photos of daughter Raha Kapoor from Instagram; check details RBA

Alia Bhatt DELETES all photos of daughter Raha Kapoor from Instagram; check details

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja to Mahima Chaudhary-Bobby Mukherji: 7 Celebs couple who live separately without divorce NTI

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja to Mahima Chaudhary-Bobby Mukherji: 7 Celebs couple who live separately without divorce

Taiwan imposes sanctions on seven Chinese universities over national security concerns ddr

Taiwan imposes sanctions on 7 Chinese universities over national security concerns

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami; here's why snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami; here's why

football I wasnt happy Lionel Messi bashes PSG again, reveals daily struggles in Paris snt

'I wasn't happy': Lionel Messi bashes PSG again, reveals daily struggles in Paris

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon