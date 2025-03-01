Kiara Advani pregnant with TWINS? Here's what actress once said about her pregnancy plans

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are all prepared to jump on their motherhood adventure. As the actress stated, her ambition of having twin babies.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are preparing to welcome a miracle into their lives. The pair wowed everyone with their adorable pregnancy announcement. We just found an old interview in which Kiara discussed her desire to have both a boy and a girl, and we wondered if she would receive double the blessings.

Kiara Advani was questioned about family planning during the promotion of her film, Jugjugg Jeeyo, in 2019. According to KoiMoi, the actress responded cutely that all she wanted to do was become pregnant so she could eat everything she wanted without worrying.

Kiara is usually on a rigorous diet because of her wellness regimen. "I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go,” she admitted with a laugh.

During the same chat, Kiara said whether she desired twins or a certain gender. Kiara stated that she just wants healthy children. She also stated that in an ideal world, she would like to have one boy and one daughter to complete her family.

Kiara surprised everyone on February 28, 2025, when she announced her pregnancy. The couple used their individual Instagram identities to share a combined image featuring a pair of small crocheted booties they clutched in their hands. They added: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married in February 2023 in Rajasthan, after dating for a few years. The two initially met at a party after Kiara finished shooting Lust Stories.

