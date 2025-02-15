Kannada actor Daali Dhananjaya-Dhanyatha celebrate haldi ceremony: Check out the pictures

Actor Dhananjaya is marrying Dhanyatha. A special feast for fans has been arranged in Mysore, with the event taking place at the exhibition grounds on February 15th and 16th. Dhanyatha is a doctor, and their acquaintance began as a fan and actor relationship.

Kannada film industry's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Dhananjaya is getting married and is hosting a feast for his fans. Invitations have been sent to members of the Kannada and Telugu film industries. Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha's Haldi ceremony took place near a lake on a specially constructed set amidst nature. Dhananjaya's friends, family, and film industry dignitaries attended the event.

Fans are also invited to the wedding. They can enter through Vidyapati Gate in Mysore. The reception will begin at 6 pm on Saturday, February 15th. Fans can park near the large lake in front of the Mysore exhibition grounds from 7:20 am to 10 am on February 16th.

Dhananjaya is marrying Dhanyatha, a gynecologist. Dhananjaya describes her as a simple and understanding person.

For the past two months, Dhanyatha and Dhananjaya have been sending out wedding invitations to film and political dignitaries, including Allu Arjun and director Sukumar in Telugu cinema.

Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha met as a hero and fan. Dhanyatha was a student when she was a fan. They later started talking on Instagram, and their relationship has now culminated in marriage.

The government primary school in his village, Kalenahalli, has been renovated with new tiles, wall paint, a water system, and repairs to cracked walls.

Dhanyatha applied haldi to Dhananjaya's mother. Dali's mother had long wished to see her son's wedding, and her wish is now being fulfilled.

Sapthami Gowda, who has acted in Dali Dhananjaya's films, attended Dhananjaya's Haldi ceremony, sharing in the joy of Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha.

