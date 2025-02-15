Kannada actor Daali Dhananjaya-Dhanyatha celebrate haldi ceremony: Check out the pictures

Actor Dhananjaya is marrying Dhanyatha. A special feast for fans has been arranged in Mysore, with the event taking place at the exhibition grounds on February 15th and 16th. Dhanyatha is a doctor, and their acquaintance began as a fan and actor relationship.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

Kannada film industry's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Dhananjaya is getting married and is hosting a feast for his fans. Invitations have been sent to members of the Kannada and Telugu film industries. Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha's Haldi ceremony took place near a lake on a specially constructed set amidst nature. Dhananjaya's friends, family, and film industry dignitaries attended the event.

article_image2

Fans are also invited to the wedding. They can enter through Vidyapati Gate in Mysore. The reception will begin at 6 pm on Saturday, February 15th. Fans can park near the large lake in front of the Mysore exhibition grounds from 7:20 am to 10 am on February 16th.

article_image3

Dhananjaya is marrying Dhanyatha, a gynecologist. Dhananjaya describes her as a simple and understanding person.

article_image4

For the past two months, Dhanyatha and Dhananjaya have been sending out wedding invitations to film and political dignitaries, including Allu Arjun and director Sukumar in Telugu cinema.

article_image5

Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha met as a hero and fan. Dhanyatha was a student when she was a fan. They later started talking on Instagram, and their relationship has now culminated in marriage.

article_image6

The government primary school in his village, Kalenahalli, has been renovated with new tiles, wall paint, a water system, and repairs to cracked walls.

article_image7

Dhanyatha applied haldi to Dhananjaya's mother. Dali's mother had long wished to see her son's wedding, and her wish is now being fulfilled.

article_image8

Sapthami Gowda, who has acted in Dali Dhananjaya's films, attended Dhananjaya's Haldi ceremony, sharing in the joy of Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha.

