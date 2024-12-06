Kanguva OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Suriya, Bobby Deol's HIT film

Kanguva is set in 1070 AD and follows Francis, a shadow police officer living in Goa. He is a member of a special squad that discreetly tracks and monitors people. Things take an intriguing turn when Francis develops a strong bond with a tribal warrior named Kanguva, played by Suriya. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 9:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 9:45 PM IST

Kanguva, a Tamil film starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, was released on November 14, 2024. The film garnered a favourable reception from the audience and is now poised to be released on OTT.

article_image2

When and where can I see Kanguva?

The film is scheduled to stream on December 8, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and noted, "A tale as old as time ⚔️ & a LEGACY that lives on 🦅KANGUVA arrives to settle it all."

article_image3

Plot

Kanguva is set in 1070 AD and follows Francis, a shadow police officer living in Goa. He is a special squad member that discreetly tracks and monitors people. Things take an intriguing turn when Francis develops a strong bond with a tribal warrior named Kanguva, played by Suriya.

article_image4

Kanguva is set in 1070 AD and follows Francis, a shadow police officer living in Goa. He is a special squad member that discreetly tracks and monitors people. Things take an intriguing turn when Francis develops a strong bond with a tribal warrior named Kanguva, played by Suriya.

article_image5

Casting and Production of Kanguva

Suriya plays Kanguva and Francis Theodore in the film, with Bobby Deol as Udhiran, Disha Patani as Angela, KS Ravikumar as Nolasco Raposo, Natarajan Subramaniam as Koduvan, Yogi Babu as Colt 95, Redin Kingsley as Accelerator, Karunas as Sudaran, and Bose Venkat as Miyasan, among others.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Outhouse trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'Outhouse' trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case anr

Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH]

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase Indian hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix, read details RBA

'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix

Recent Stories

Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

Archer Aviation Stock Takes Off On Plans To Launch First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Flights In Abu Dhabi: Retail Turns Bullish

Archer Aviation Stock Takes Off On Plans To Launch First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Flights In Abu Dhabi: Retail Turns Bullish

Maxeon Solar Stock Tumbles On Q3 Revenue Miss, 2000% Spike In Losses: Retail Shrugs It Off

Maxeon Solar Stock Tumbles On Q3 Revenue Miss, 2000% Spike In Losses: Retail Shrugs It Off

tennis Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal earns direct entry into Australian Open 2025 for fifth Grand Slam appearance snt

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal earns direct entry into Australian Open 2025 for fifth Grand Slam appearance

Tamil Nadu Rain-Cyclone Fengal: Central government allocates Rs. 944.80 crore relief fund RBA

Tamil Nadu Rain-Cyclone Fengal: Central government allocates Rs. 944.80 crore as relief fund

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon