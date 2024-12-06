Kanguva OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Suriya, Bobby Deol's HIT film

Kanguva is set in 1070 AD and follows Francis, a shadow police officer living in Goa. He is a member of a special squad that discreetly tracks and monitors people. Things take an intriguing turn when Francis develops a strong bond with a tribal warrior named Kanguva, played by Suriya.

Kanguva, a Tamil film starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, was released on November 14, 2024. The film garnered a favourable reception from the audience and is now poised to be released on OTT.

When and where can I see Kanguva? The film is scheduled to stream on December 8, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and noted, "A tale as old as time ⚔️ & a LEGACY that lives on 🦅KANGUVA arrives to settle it all."

Casting and Production of Kanguva Suriya plays Kanguva and Francis Theodore in the film, with Bobby Deol as Udhiran, Disha Patani as Angela, KS Ravikumar as Nolasco Raposo, Natarajan Subramaniam as Koduvan, Yogi Babu as Colt 95, Redin Kingsley as Accelerator, Karunas as Sudaran, and Bose Venkat as Miyasan, among others.

