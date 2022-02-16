  • Facebook
    Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi (Pictures)

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:03 PM IST
    TV reality show 'Lock Upp' team, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for a successful launch

    Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor visited New Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara accompanied by their teams and heavy security as they entered the holy place with their heads covered. Kangana donned a royal blue ethnic suit and Ekta Kapoor was seen in a pristine white outfit. 
     

    Kangana Ranaut also offered 'Rumala Sahib' after she finished praying. Ekta Kapoor and Queen Kangana Ranaut were there to seek blessing for their upcoming fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'.
     

    It will be a reality show the audience will encounter after a long time. Ekta Kapoor is producing the show and the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut will be hosting.

    The show is all set to premiere on 27th February 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.
     

    On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a few films in her kitty like Dhaakad co-featuring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and Tejas where she is playing the role of an Air Force pilot. 

    She also has Sita: The Incarnation. Besides that, Kangana will be producing Tiku Weds Sheru featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. 
     

    Kangana Ranaut was recently in the news for taking a major dig at Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan as a 'bad movie' and called it pornography. 

    Kangana Ranaut also raised her voice on the opinion of a little girl acting like Alia Bhatt and mouthing her dialogues from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.

