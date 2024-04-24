Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kalki 2989 AD star cast fees: Is Prabhas charging more than Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone? Read this

    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others star in the film Kalki 2989 AD. Here's how much everyone is supposedly earning for the Nag Ashwin film.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kalki 2989 AD, starring Nag Ashwin, is one of the most ambitious film. The creators have been tempting fans with the looks and character teasers of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and even posters from the next film.

    article_image2

    According to reports, the publication of Kalki 2989 AD has been postponed owing to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The creators have yet to respond to rumours about the release date alterations.

    article_image3

    However, they have begun releasing on-screen and off-screen images from the sets of the next new film. Amidst all of this, rumours have surfaced regarding Kalki 2989 AD star cast fees.

    article_image4

    According to media sources, Prabhas' salary has changed following the failure of his last film, Adipurush. Prabhas' fees have not decreased; contrary, they have climbed.

    article_image5

    According to Koimoi.com, Prabhas is demanding a hefty Rs 150 crore for the film, as reported by Navbharat Times. Prabhas' fees account for 25% of the entire film expenditure.

    article_image6

    Amitabh Bachchan portrays Ashwatthama in Kalki 2989 AD. The actor is a senior part of the cast. The directors just presented his first glimpse in the flick. However, the veteran's fees are relatively minimal when compared to the star actor.

    article_image7

    According to sources, Prabhas' charges are around 733 per cent more than Big B's. The megastar earns Rs 18 crore. Big B allegedly received Rs 10 crore for his last film, Uunchai.

    article_image8

    Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD

    According to Koimoi.com, Deepika Padukone is seeking Rs 20 crore for the Nag Ashwin project. DP earned Rs 15 crore for her recent film, Fighter, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Karan Singh Grover. The actress's fees have increased by around 33%.

    article_image9

    Kamal Haasan is expected to portray the main antagonist in Kalki 2989 AD. According to speculations, he will make an extensive cameo appearance in the film. 

    article_image10

    The actor, producer, and director has requested a fee of Rs 50 crore for this. The actor earned Rs 20 crore from his last flick. Disha Patani is also a member of Kalki 2989 AD. It is believed that the actress is paid Rs 2 crore for her role in the film.

    article_image11

    According to sources, the film has a budget of Rs 600 crore and has already grossed Rs 750 crore in pre-sales. It is anticipated that Kalki 2989 AD will be released in June 2024.  

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo John to make grand re-entry in-house; Watch promo rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo John to make grand re-entry in-house; Watch promo

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on vacay with Sobhita Dhulipala? See THIS RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on vacay with Sobhita Dhulipala? See THIS

    Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: Cyber Cell files FIR against X (Twitter) user, investigation started RBA

    Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: Cyber Cell files FIR against X (Twitter) user, investigation started

    What is Intermittent Fasting? Here are benefits, strategies and foods to eat during the day RBA

    What is Intermittent Fasting? Here are benefits, strategies and foods to eat during the day

    Varun Dhawan turns 37, Gigi Hadid to creepy gesture towards Janhvi Kapoor, 10 times the actor made headlines RKK

    Varun Dhawan turns 37, Gigi Hadid to creepy gesture towards Janhvi Kapoor, 10 times the actor made headlines

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo John to make grand re-entry in-house; Watch promo rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo John to make grand re-entry in-house; Watch promo

    Kerala: Maoists presence in Wayanad; Calls for boycott of Lok Sabha elections anr

    Kerala: Maoists presence in Wayanad; Calls for boycott of Lok Sabha elections

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from Anand Rao circle flyover vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from Anand Rao circle flyover

    Gold price on April 24: Check 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise gcw

    Gold price on April 24: Check 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 51: Master blaster's net worth, assets ATG

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 51: Master blaster's net worth, assets

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon