Kajol adds festive glamour in elegant green saree; check out pictures [PHOTOS]

As Diwali approaches, Bollywood's style icons are dazzling in their festive best, with Kajol leading the way. On October 29, she shared stunning images on Instagram, showcasing her exquisite Dhanteras look. Blending traditional elegance with modern flair, Kajol's outfit beautifully captures the essence of this vibrant celebration

First Published Oct 30, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

As Diwali approaches, Bollywood divas are showcasing their exquisite festive outfits, and Kajol is no exception. On October 29, she shared stunning pictures on Instagram, giving her fans a glimpse of her Dhanteras look. The actress effortlessly combined traditional and modern elements in her attire, making her stand out during this vibrant festive season. Her choice of outfit reflects the essence of Diwali, celebrating light, joy, and cultural heritage

In the captivating photos, Kajol donned a vibrant green saree, perfectly paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. This combination highlighted her elegance and style, embodying the festive spirit. To add a contemporary flair, she complemented her traditional outfit with a chic belt. This accessory not only accentuated her silhouette but also showcased her fashion-forward approach. Kajol's outfit beautifully blended tradition with modernity, making a striking statement

Kajol opted for minimal accessories to keep the focus on her stunning attire. She wore a pair of elegant golden hoop earrings that added just the right amount of shine. Her makeup was subtle, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. With her hair flowing freely, the actress exuded grace and confidence, embodying the essence of a modern Indian woman. This understated yet chic look captured the attention of her fans and emphasized her timeless charm

As soon as Kajol shared her festive look, her fans flooded the comments section with compliments. Many expressed their admiration for her beauty, with one fan remarking on her gorgeous appearance and bubbly charm. Others noted that she reminded them of her iconic character Simran from the classic film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." The overwhelming response from her followers showcased the lasting impact Kajol has made on her audience over the years

In addition to her stunning appearance, Kajol recently announced the re-release of her 1995 romantic drama "Karan Arjun" in theaters next month. She shared the film's trailer on Instagram, expressing excitement about iconic films making a comeback. The announcement highlighted the enduring popularity of the film, which features Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rakhee Gulzar, generating anticipation among fans eager to relive this classic cinematic experience

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix thriller "Do Patti," co-starring Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, and Tanvi Azmi. The film, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, explores the intricate story of twin sisters with dark secrets and a dedicated cop determined to uncover the truth. As Kajol continues to take on diverse roles in her career, fans are eager to see her return to the big screen, showcasing her talent and captivating performances that have made her a beloved figure in Indian cinema

