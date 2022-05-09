Rihanna’s abuse look was compared to Amber Heard’s done by Johnny Depp; here's what netizens say

The Umbrella singer, Rihanna's attack photo was linked to actress Amber Heard's hiding of her wounds caused by Johnny Depp.

The defamation case filed by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was made public via social media, prompting a thorough examination of the proceedings by their admirers. Rihanna has now been drawn into the debate in an unexpected turn of events.



Rihanna endured multiple bruises and injuries due to Chris Brown's attack on her throughout their relationship. The singer's recent shot is being likened to Amber Heard's appearance on a talk show shortly after she alleged Depp had mistreated her. (Video)

Image: Amber Heard/Insatgram

"This is what true abuse looks like," Johnny Depp fans said, comparing the Aquaman actress's scars caused by Depp to Rihanna's attack photo.



During the defamation trial of Depp and Heard, social media was split into two camps: those who believe their version of the story and are showering them with love and support, and those who do not.



"For those saying #IStandWithAmberHeard this is what real abuse looks like," a Twitter user who happens to be a part of the Johnny Depp team captioned a photo of Rihanna and Amber Heard. "Being 'beaten within an inch of your life' and only having a Botox/filler bruise on your eye is NOT how you would look. #AmberHeardlsALiar"

Heard's now-viral photo was taken soon after Johnny Depp slapped her across the face the day before on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She allegedly covered her wounds with 'heavy makeup' after the infamous event.

"I was concerned that the bruising and swelling would be difficult to conceal. I iced it all night and looked in the mirror the next day to see if I could get away with it, that is, hide it so I could appear. I took a chance and hired a hair and makeup crew in the hopes of pulling it off. They worked around it, meaning they used hair spray to cover the sores on my head, which hurt. They covered the bruises with thick makeup, which was stronger than regular bruise concealing cosmetics "During the trial, the Aquaman star claimed.



