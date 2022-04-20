Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Shalini Pandey had once run away from home; here’s why

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Arjun Reddy star actor Shalini Pandey is all set for her big Bollywood release opposite actor Ranveer SIngh his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film will be released in the theatres on May 12.

    Image: Shalini Pandey/Instagram

    Shalini Pandey who rose to fame by playing Vijay Devarakonda’s love interest ‘Preeti’ in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, is now all set to foray into the Hindi Film Industry. She will mark her entry opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming Socio-comedy drama ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, trailer of which was released on Tuesday.

    After playing Vijay Devarakonda’s love interest, Shalini Pandey will now be seen as Ranveer Singh’s pregnant wife.  At the trailer launch of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Shalini revealed how her acting journey has not been an easy one for her – whether it was playing Arjun Reddy’s Preeti or Jayeshbhai’s pregnant wife.

    Image: Shalini Pandey/Instagram

    While speaking of her journey in the film industry, Shalini Pandey recalled how she had once run away from her home in the pursuit to follow her passion. Shalini’s father always wanted her to become an engineer, but Shalini had some other plans for herself.

    ALSO READ: ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Ranveer Singh is planning a baby with Deepika Padukone?

    Image: Shalini Pandey/Instagram

    The young actress had always dreamt of entering the film industry, for which she put in all her efforts to convince her father. And when she couldn’t succeed at it, despite years of constant efforts at convincing him, Shalini Pandey had to eventually run away from her home.

    Image: Shalini Pandey/Instagram

    "My papa wanted me to do engineering. I even tried it, but I wasn't able to do it. And my papa just wouldn't agree to let me try acting. I was trying to convince him for four years. So, I planned that I should just run away. Now it seems like a joke but at that time it was very difficult. So I ran away.” Shalini Pandey told the media during the trailer launch of Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

    ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer: Ranveer Singh plays Gujarati man on the run to save his unborn daughter

    Image: Shalini Pandey/Instagram

    However, soon things changed in her favour and today she says that her parents are extremely proud of her achievements.  "Thankfully, my parents are really proud of me now, because of Yash Raj, because now they feel I am doing credible work. Because all of us, my parents, grew up watching Yash Raj's films,” she added.

    Image: Shalini Pandey/Instagram

    Jayeshbahi Jordaar is being helmed by debutante director Divyang Thakkar and is bankrolled by Yash Raj productions. The film is a socio-comedy drama showing the story of a to-be father who goes to all extent in order to save his unborn girl child. The film will see a theatrical release on May 12.

