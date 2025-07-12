English

Movie Suggestions: 7 star kids debut movies to watch for fun weekend

entertainment Jul 12 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social Media
1. Student of the Year (2012)

A glitzy campus drama that marked the stylish and high-energy debut of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

2. Heropanti (2014)

Tiger Shroff's action-packed launch showcased his signature stunts and impressive dance moves. Where to Watch: ZEE5

3. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)

Hrithik Roshan's double-role debut set the bar sky-high with romance, action, and iconic songs.Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Saawariya (2007)

A visually stunning love story that introduced Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor is heart touching. Where to Watch: Netflix

5. Dhadak (2018)

Janhvi Kapoor's emotional debut brought a fresh take on young love with a heartbreaking twist. Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

6. The Archies (2023)

This colorful teen musical reboot brought a stylish Gen-Z vibe to iconic comic characters features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda. Where to Watch: Netflix

7. Jawaani Jaaneman (2020)

Alaya F made a confident and relatable debut in this quirky father-daughter dramedy. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

