Movie Suggestions: 7 star kids debut movies to watch for fun weekend

A glitzy campus drama that marked the stylish and high-energy debut of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Tiger Shroff's action-packed launch showcased his signature stunts and impressive dance moves. Where to Watch: ZEE5
Hrithik Roshan's double-role debut set the bar sky-high with romance, action, and iconic songs.Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
A visually stunning love story that introduced Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor is heart touching. Where to Watch: Netflix
Janhvi Kapoor's emotional debut brought a fresh take on young love with a heartbreaking twist. Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
This colorful teen musical reboot brought a stylish Gen-Z vibe to iconic comic characters features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda. Where to Watch: Netflix
Alaya F made a confident and relatable debut in this quirky father-daughter dramedy. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
