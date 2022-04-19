Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer: Ranveer Singh plays Gujarati man on the run to save his unborn daughter

Ranveer Singh's performance in Jayeshbhai Jordaar is unlike anything we've seen him do before. He’s a Gujarati man on the run in the film, with his pregnant wife in tow.

In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati man on the run with his pregnant wife. Reason? His father, also a village sarpanch (Boman Irani), desires a male heir and a potential sarpanch. The teaser for Jayeshbhai Jordaar hints that the drama would deal with sexism, female foeticide, and gender inequity. His (sarpanch) ridiculous answer to the problem, however, is for girls to quit using perfumed soaps in order to provoke men.



Ranveer Singh decides to agree with his father's and his forceful mother's decisions (played by Ratna Pathak Shah). Ranveer, who has lately played larger-than-life characters in Padmaavat, Simmba, and the current 83, returns to portray a realistic boy-next-door who his father controls. In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he battles his father, society, and even his faults to rescue his wife, Shalini Pandey, pregnant with their second child.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is drawing notice for Ranveer's Gujarati accent and the local setup and complexity. The film use humour to avoid appearing preachy. Jayesh's family then intervenes repeatedly to have the girl's child aborted. Despite the risks provided by the troubled society, Jayesh sticks by his words about parenting a daughter. Nothing strikes Jayesh more than the words of his oldest daughter, "Aap mere hero ho, par ab aapko action hero banna padega - Jayeshbhai Jordaar"

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by Divyang Thakkar, making his directorial debut. It will also be Ranveer's first collaboration with Shalini Pandey. The film is set to be released in theatres on May 13 of this year. Apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer has several exciting projects in the works, including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani he co-stars alongside Alia Bhatt.

