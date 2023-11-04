Janhvi Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Jiya Shankar amp up fashion element at MAMI festival closing ceremony
While the MAMI festival is always a star-studded event wherein the biggest A-lister stars and creme de la creme of Bollywood attend it each year, we look at Janhvi Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Jiya Shankar and others who amplified the fashion game with stylish outfits.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning and pretty in a shimmery baby-pink-coloured evening gown that flaunted her sexy figure.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sayani Gupta looks pretty as she exudes the quintessential boss lady vibes in the all-black power suit style attire at the event.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Jiya Shankar looks sexy and drop-dead-gorgeous in a fish cut styled evening gown with diamond motif work as she poses for the paps.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Surveen Chawla looks captivating in a lemon yellow and white coloured indo-western outfit at the event.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tina Datta looks beautiful and stylish in a red-coloured evening gown with a cut-out waisted design at the event as she posed for paps.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shaleen Bhanot looks dapper and suave in a black dress shirt, pants and a blingy silver jacket on the red carpet of the event.