Jailer 2: Rajinikanth's highly anticipated sequel to be announced soon; Details inside

Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar made waves at the box office in 2023, grossing Rs. 348.55 crore across all languages. With fans eagerly awaiting news about its sequel, the long-anticipated update on Jailer 2 is finally here. The announcement is set for tomorrow, 14th January 2025.

According to reports, the official announcement of Jailer 2 will be accompanied by a special promo. Two promos have already been certified, one running for 4 minutes and 30 seconds, while the other is 2 minutes and 23 seconds long. Fans are buzzing with excitement about which promo will be unveiled on the announcement day.

The success of Jailer was further highlighted by the popularity of Tamannaah Bhatia’s hit song 'Kaavaalaa,' which became a sensation on YouTube, amassing nearly 290 million views. The movie also starred Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu, with Rajinikanth delivering another iconic performance that fans still rave about.

Currently, Rajinikanth is busy filming Coolie under director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features stars like Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Sathyaraj, along with a rumored cameo by Aamir Khan, although there’s no official confirmation yet. Fans of the superstar have plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

