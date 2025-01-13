Jailer 2: Rajinikanth's highly anticipated sequel to be announced soon; Details inside

 Rajinikanth's fans can look forward to the highly anticipated announcement of Jailer 2, as the sequel's official update and special promos are set to be revealed soon.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 4:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar made waves at the box office in 2023, grossing Rs. 348.55 crore across all languages. With fans eagerly awaiting news about its sequel, the long-anticipated update on Jailer 2 is finally here. The announcement is set for tomorrow, 14th January 2025.

 

 

article_image2

According to reports, the official announcement of Jailer 2 will be accompanied by a special promo. Two promos have already been certified, one running for 4 minutes and 30 seconds, while the other is 2 minutes and 23 seconds long. Fans are buzzing with excitement about which promo will be unveiled on the announcement day.

 

article_image3

The success of Jailer was further highlighted by the popularity of Tamannaah Bhatia’s hit song 'Kaavaalaa,' which became a sensation on YouTube, amassing nearly 290 million views. The movie also starred Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu, with Rajinikanth delivering another iconic performance that fans still rave about.

 

article_image4

Currently, Rajinikanth is busy filming Coolie under director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features stars like Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Sathyaraj, along with a rumored cameo by Aamir Khan, although there’s no official confirmation yet. Fans of the superstar have plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes NTI

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date RBA

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS ATG

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS

Telugu Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina faces backlash for derogatory comment on actress Anshu's size [watch] NTI

Telugu Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina faces backlash for derogatory comment on actress Anshu's size [watch]

Ex Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48 ATG

Ex- Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48

Recent Stories

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha? hrd

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha?

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH] anr

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees AJR

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies gcw

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH) vkp

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon