    Jacqueline Fernandez to Jasmin Bhasin to Vir Das; celebs spotted at the airport

    First Published Nov 28, 2021, 1:24 PM IST
    Do you want to know what your favourite stars did today? Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez to Two India, star Vir Das to Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni and many more were spotted at the city today. Check out the photos here. 

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a white tracksuit, white sneakers, and the same colour mask. She was seen holding a book while she walks ignoring the shutterbugs. 

    Bigg Boss 15 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the Mumbai airport posing for the shutterbugs. Aly was donning red sneakers along with black jeans and a loose black t-shirt. On the other hand, Jasmin was seen in a casual dress, black pants and a blue crop top.

    After attending International Emmy Awards in the USA, Vir Das, who is making headlines because after releasing a video titled ‘I Come from Two Indias’ on his YouTube channel, has returned to Mumbai. He came back with his wife, Shivani Mathur.

    TV actress Anita Hassanandani was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband Rohit Reddy and son. The couple were travelling to Jaipur.

    Suniel's son  Ahan Shetty will make his Bollywood debut with Tadap along with Tara Sutaria. He is currently busy promoting his film on various platforms.

    Suniel Shetty and  Ahan Shetty were at Mumbai Airport. It looks like Suniel accompanied his son for the promotion of Ahan's next film Tadap. 

