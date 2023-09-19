Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaane Jaan Premiere: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and more attend (Photos)

    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 7:59 AM IST

    Jaane Jaan Premiere in Mumbai: The premiere of Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jaane Jaan was held last night (September 17). Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted together, and paparazzi called them ‘Bhaiya-Bhabi’ as they posed for cameras.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In June this year, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia announced their romance. On the set of Lust Stories 2, the pair met and fell in love. Because the pair is madly in love, it's not unusual for Tamannaah Bhatia to attend the premiere of boyfriend Vijay's movie Jaane Jaan.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The premiere of the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film takes place in Mumbai, and the who's who of Bollywood is in attendance.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Vijay Varma, renowned for his unconventional fashion choices, looked dashing in a patterned, metallic suit, while Tamannaah looked stunning in a strapless tea-length denim dress. She wore her hair up in a top bun and accessorised with tiny drop earrings. The 'it' pair grinned for the cameras as they stood alongside one other.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi posed for the cameras on the red carpet of the film Jaane Jaan Premiere, held in Mumbai last night.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan in an all-black outfit as he posed for the cameras on the red carpet of the film Jaane Jaan Premiere, held in Mumbai last night.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere, held in Mumbai last night. He was seen in a jolly mood at the event.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor posed with Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere, held in Mumbai last night. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia looked stylish as she posed at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere in Mumbai last night. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta looked hot in a black dress at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere in Mumbai last night. 

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Jaideep Ahlawat looked handsome in a black bandhgala at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere in Mumbai last night. 

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood star Varun Dhawan looked cool and stylish at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere in Mumbai last night. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lijo Jose Pellissery's 45th birthday: Mohanlal announces release date of filmmaker's Malaikottai Vaaliban ADC

    Lijo Jose Pellissery's 45th birthday: Mohanlal announces release date of filmmaker's Malaikottai Vaaliban

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi shares photo with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi celebrates festival with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara

    Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched ADC

    Ganapath : A hero Is Born: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding: Families to play cricket before flying off to Udaipur for festivities ATG

    Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding: Families to play cricket before flying off to Udaipur for festivities

    Recent Stories

    Kerala News LIVE September 19 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: SEC announces last date to add names to voter list; Check

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Embracing Lord Ganesha's blessings through aarti, bhajan ATG EAI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Embracing Lord Ganesha's blessings through aarti, bhajan

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Wishes: Greetings, images, quotes, greetings, Facebook, and WhatsApp status RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Wishes: Greetings, images, quotes, greetings, Facebook, and WhatsApp status

    Numerology Prediction for September 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 19, 2023: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Cancer & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 19, 2023: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Cancer & more

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon