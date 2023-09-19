Jaane Jaan Premiere: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and more attend (Photos)

Jaane Jaan Premiere in Mumbai: The premiere of Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jaane Jaan was held last night (September 17). Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted together, and paparazzi called them ‘Bhaiya-Bhabi’ as they posed for cameras.



In June this year, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia announced their romance. On the set of Lust Stories 2, the pair met and fell in love. Because the pair is madly in love, it's not unusual for Tamannaah Bhatia to attend the premiere of boyfriend Vijay's movie Jaane Jaan.



The premiere of the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film takes place in Mumbai, and the who's who of Bollywood is in attendance.

Vijay Varma, renowned for his unconventional fashion choices, looked dashing in a patterned, metallic suit, while Tamannaah looked stunning in a strapless tea-length denim dress. She wore her hair up in a top bun and accessorised with tiny drop earrings. The 'it' pair grinned for the cameras as they stood alongside one other.

Nora Fatehi posed for the cameras on the red carpet of the film Jaane Jaan Premiere, held in Mumbai last night.

Kartik Aaryan in an all-black outfit as he posed for the cameras on the red carpet of the film Jaane Jaan Premiere, held in Mumbai last night.

Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere, held in Mumbai last night. He was seen in a jolly mood at the event.

Arjun Kapoor posed with Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere, held in Mumbai last night.

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia looked stylish as she posed at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere in Mumbai last night.

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta looked hot in a black dress at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere in Mumbai last night.

Jaideep Ahlawat looked handsome in a black bandhgala at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere in Mumbai last night.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan looked cool and stylish at the film Jaane Jaan Premiere in Mumbai last night.