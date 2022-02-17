  • Facebook
    Is Urfi Javed in love? Is she dating Kunwarr? Read on

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
    On Valentine's Day, Urfi Javed posted a photo wishing her fans a Happy Valentine's Day, to which Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr commented "Happy V Day Urfi Jii". What is cooking? Who is he?

    Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed known for her unconventional fashion style, often finds herself under the radar of social media users and trollers. Urfi Javed gets massively trolled on the internet for her bizarre outfits. He has now emerged as the queen of tabloids and talk of the town. 
     

    Now there is the news of her dating an Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr. Both Urfi and Kunwarr recently sparked off their dating rumours. In Kunwarr's latest Instagram post, he posted a picture of himself with Urfi at a romantic location. His captioned it saying, “There’s so much cooking up” 
     

    Post that, Urfi reposted the same picture on her Instagram story and said, “I know you love me.” Are Urfi and Kunwarr indicating about being in a relationship? That is still unknown and mysterious as they have not openly confirmed. 

    Urfi posted a photo wishing her fans and followers a Happy Valentine's Day on Valentine’s Day. On which, Kunwarr replied, “Happy V Day Urfi Jii” This gave rise to the assumptions that there’s undoubtedly something cooking between the pair, but what is it? Also Read:What's wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Who is Kunwarr?
    Till now, we all know Kunwarr is an Indo-Canadian singer. He have some hits like ‘Bewafa’ and has worked with popular singers like Afsana Khan. Kunwarr's latest song ‘Attitude’ is loved by many. Kunwarr will soon announce his upcoming project, which will surely be a massive success as it will be a notch higher than his earlier work.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    On the other hand, there is the news of Urfi Javed being approached for Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's new reality show ‘Lock Upp’, but there is still no official confirmation. Also Read: Urfi Javed net worth, salary, family, education, and more

