  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted

    First Published Jan 3, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a fantastic post on her Instagram story where she talked about being a badass bitch
     

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted RCB

    Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was ruling headlines because of her professional life and personal after getting separated from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. On the professional front, she is flying high with The Family Man 2 success and signing an International project for Downton Abbey director Philip John, the movie titled Arrangements Of Love, where Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character. 

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted RCB

    Samantha is also getting many movies and web series offered by Bollywood. The actress is very active on social media, where she many times gets trolled for her personal life and some marital status. 

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted RCB

    But, Samantha knows how to deal with it by ignoring them royally or pinning down these trolls. Her latest Insta stories hint at the actress being in no mood to get demotivated by social media posts targeting her or negatively speaking about her choices. Her post also proves that she is a ‘badass bitch’ Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 7 pictures you've likely never-ever seen before

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted RCB

    The post reads, " In 1954, Betty White was criticised after having Arthur Duncan, a black tap dancer, on her show. And due to that, her show was cancelled. Her reply to this criticism was sassy AF, " What can I say? I am one badass bitch". 
     

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted RCB

    It shows that the actress is in no mood to negatively on social media. A few days ago, a Twitter user called her a 'divorced second-hand item' and even blamed her for looting Rs 5O crore from a 'gentleman' (ex-husband Naga Chaitanya). Samantha replied to him in the classiest way possible by saying, "God bless your soul". Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu make some mistakes in her marriage? Here's what her latest post says

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted RCB

    Ever since Samantha got divorced on October 02, she has been sharing many emotional, inspirational and motivating quotations and lines on her social media pages that clearly shows that she is on the way to healing and moving on. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Naga Chaitanya? Who will this filmmaker-turned-friend choose? Totally messy situation

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS Jin shocked to know his pajamas sold; know from where to buy BTS' stuff in India RCB

    BTS Jin shocked to know his pajamas sold; know from where to buy BTS' stuff in India

    Spider Man No Way Home Tom Holland movie crosses Rs 200 cr becomes 3rd highest grosser at Indian BO after Marvel Avengers Endgame and Avengers Infinity War drb

    Spider Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland’s movie crosses Rs 200 cr; becomes 3rd highest grosser at Indian BO

    After Nakuul Mehta did his 11- month- old- son Sufi get Coronavirus? SCJ

    After Nakuul Mehta, did his 11-month-old son Sufi get COVID 19?

    Harry Potter completes 20 years: Emma Watson celebrates, check out her post SCJ

    Harry Potter completes 20 years: Emma Watson celebrates, check out her post

    Despite sloppy show in India Ranveer Singh 83 hits a six at US box office drb

    Despite sloppy show in India, Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ hits a six at US box office

    Recent Stories

    AFCON 2022: Clouds of conflict in Cameroon looms large over Africa Cup of Nations-ayh

    AFCON 2022: Clouds of conflict in Cameroon looms large over Africa Cup of Nations

    Goa shuts down schools colleges till January 26 as COVID cases surge positivity rate touches 10 dot 7per cent gcw

    Goa shuts down schools, colleges till January 26 as COVID cases surge, positivity rate touches 10.7%

    Mumbai schools for classes 1-9 to remain closed till Jan 31 amid rising COVID cases, online classes to continue-dnm

    Mumbai schools for classes 1-9 to remain closed till Jan 31 amid COVID surge, online classes to continue

    Hyundai becomes india most preferred SUV brand creta takes top spot in sales gcw

    Hyundai becomes India’s most preferred SUV brand, Creta takes top spot in sales

    Pakistan BAT misadventure at border Experts say Islamabad's desperation is spilling over

    Pakistan's BAT misadventure at border: Experts say Islamabad's desperation is spilling over

    Recent Videos

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon