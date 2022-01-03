Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a fantastic post on her Instagram story where she talked about being a badass bitch



Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was ruling headlines because of her professional life and personal after getting separated from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. On the professional front, she is flying high with The Family Man 2 success and signing an International project for Downton Abbey director Philip John, the movie titled Arrangements Of Love, where Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character.

Samantha is also getting many movies and web series offered by Bollywood. The actress is very active on social media, where she many times gets trolled for her personal life and some marital status.

But, Samantha knows how to deal with it by ignoring them royally or pinning down these trolls. Her latest Insta stories hint at the actress being in no mood to get demotivated by social media posts targeting her or negatively speaking about her choices. Her post also proves that she is a ‘badass bitch’ Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 7 pictures you've likely never-ever seen before

The post reads, " In 1954, Betty White was criticised after having Arthur Duncan, a black tap dancer, on her show. And due to that, her show was cancelled. Her reply to this criticism was sassy AF, " What can I say? I am one badass bitch".



It shows that the actress is in no mood to negatively on social media. A few days ago, a Twitter user called her a 'divorced second-hand item' and even blamed her for looting Rs 5O crore from a 'gentleman' (ex-husband Naga Chaitanya). Samantha replied to him in the classiest way possible by saying, "God bless your soul". Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu make some mistakes in her marriage? Here's what her latest post says