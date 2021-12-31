Then and Now: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 7 pictures you've likely never-ever seen before

Let us take a look back at The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's throwback pictures before becoming one of the most stylish actresses in India

After The Family Man 2 success, South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a pan-India star; she has now been offered many Bollywood films. Not just that, she recently signed an International project for Downton Abbey director Philip John, the movie titled Arrangements Of Love, where Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character.



Adding to that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be soon joining Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in Russo Brothers and Raj and DK’s ‘Citadel’.

The web series is slated to go on the floors from next year. Samantha will be playing the female protagonist in this Amazon Prime’s action-packed series in the show.

Talking about Samantha, she was born in Chennai in 1987 to a Telugu father and a Malayali mother from Kerala.

She did her schooling at CSI St Stephen's Matriculation School, Chennai and was very good in studies and did her BCom degree from Stella Maris College, Chennai.

After her graduation, Samantha joined modelling and was seen in many ads. The star's modelling assignments earned her local media attention and praise during her college days. Since then, there has been no looking back.

Here are some pictures of Samantha's old modelling days when she was not that popular. Now, Samantha is one of the top female actresses in the south film industry by giving some stellar performances back-to-back.

In a recent interview, Samantha talked about joining Bollywood and more. The actress said that she is still finding her footing in the South film industry and gained confidence in her work only in two years.