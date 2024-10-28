Is Nimrat Kaur dating Abhishek Bachchan? Here's what Dasvi actress has to say

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur finally broke her silence after dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce rumours are ruling the entertainment news

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

Nimrat Kaur has recently been in the headlines due to relationship rumours involving her co-star, Abhishek Bachchan. The two featured in the film Dasvi and some sources indicate that they are dating, causing problems in Abhishek's marriage to Aishwarya Rai.

article_image2

Nimrat Kaur addressed the persistent rumours in her piece. She stated that she could do anything and people would still say. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have dominated the entertainment headlines. 

article_image3

In a recent interview, the actress shared her emotions and defined her attitude on her private life. She said, 'I could do anything and people would still say what they want. There’s no stopping such gossip, and I prefer focusing on my work.' 

article_image4

Nimrat's reaction came after weeks of speculation about her purported relationship with Abhishek Bachchan. The actress also stated that she appreciates her privacy and chooses to rise above unfounded speculation. Nimrat Kaur also discussed the inauguration of her father, Major Bhupendra Singh's statue, in Sri Ganganagar on his 72nd birthday. 

article_image5

Nimrat Kaur

She said, 'Creating a memorial in my father’s memory was a dream we all had as a family for a very long time and something I have personally been working on for the past year with help from civil authorities and the Army. This is where he was born, his ancestral village, so for us as a family, it means everything that our dream is finally coming true'. 

article_image6

The divorce whispers became stronger after Abhishek and Aishwarya attended separately for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding. Later, fans were relieved to see Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya at the Bachchan residence. Despite the divorce allegations, Abhishek just acquired a new residence. 

