Pictures out: Has Nayanthara secretly married Vignesh Shivan?

Recently, Kollywood star Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan visited a temple in Chennai. The couple's photos from the Kaligammbal temple went viral on social media.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had been dating for quite some time. Nayanthara is a private person and never gives many interviews or attends movie promotions or events. Nayanthara and Vignesh's recent video went viral when viewers saw the actress sporting a sindoor on her forehead.



Fans saw Nayanthara wearing Sindoor in the photographs and started believing the pair is secretly married. Many wished Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan "a happy married life," "I'm happy for you Nayan… you deserve this life,” were all written by the couple’s fans.



For the temple visit, the Bigil actress wore a greyish blue salwar-kameez, on the other hand, Vignesh wore a T-shirt, a jacket, and a pair of jeans.

In the video, Vignesh was seen protecting Nayanthara as they go into the temple amid a crowd frenzy. Several admirers immediately recognised Sindoor and asked whether the pair had previously married.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been in a relationship for almost seven years. While they've kept their romance out of the spotlight, they've been seen supporting each other on social media.

Last year, the pair announced their engagement in a subtle way by releasing a photo in which the couple's faces were obscured but Nayanthara put her hand on Vignesh's chest while displaying her one-of-a-kind engagement ring.