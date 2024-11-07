Is Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, dating Aleksandar Alex? Actress trolled for her latest post

Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic got slammed by Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's fans because she took help from her best friend, Aleksandar Alex, to drape her saree, which has sparked controversy.

Natasa Stankovic married Hardik Pandya in 2020, and they renewed their wedding vows in 2023. However, a year later, they called it quits. Fans were devastated by Natasa and Hardik's separation, and some even blamed Natasa for their divorce on the internet. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's breakup was rumoured on social media long before it was public.

Since the divorce, Natasa has been regularly photographed out with her buddy, Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Recently, a video of Natasa and Aleksandar getting ready for a Diwali celebration went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a recent viral video, Natasa Stankovic, the ex-wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, enjoyed a light-hearted encounter with fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Alex can be seen in the video humorously aiding Natasa with draping and sewing her black saree before she leaves for a Diwali celebration. This gesture, posted by Alex, highlighted their friendship and sparked much internet discussion. Alex tweeted the video with the hilarious description, "I should become a draper and tailor."



Some of Hardik's supporters, however, took exception to the light-hearted interaction and immediately began mocking Natasa. Natasa and Alex's relationship has long been a source of speculation. Natasa has neither confirmed nor denied any of the frequent rumours about her connection with Alex, some of which even suggest that they are related.

The video created fresh confusion among followers, with one person adding, "Divorced for a reason," and another writing, "Kon bol raha tha ke ye dono bhai behen hai." Hardik Pandya's supporters have criticised Natasa and Aleksandar for their close proximity on his Instagram post, which has received several harsh comments.

Despite the accusations, Natasa and Alex have frequently been spotted together at social gatherings, including the recent star-studded Diwali celebration in Mumbai. The two arrived at the occasion dressed in similar clothes. Natasa donned a stunning black saree with gold embellishments, and Alex matched her with traditional attire.

The public has extensively monitored Natasa's life and romances after her breakup from Hardik Pandya. Earlier this year, the ex-couple, who married in 2020, announced their split, claiming it was a mutual decision made for the welfare of their son, Agastya. Even though they are no longer together, Hardik plays an important part in Agastya's life. Agastya lives with his mother Natasa.

