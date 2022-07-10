Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Alia Bhatt jealous of Deepika Padukone? Here's what netizens think; read comments

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali promised Alia Bhatt four films since he made three with Deepika Padukone, according to Alia Bhatt, who is the perfect example of nepotism.

    Alia Bhatt's claim that Sanjay Leela Bhansali promised her four projects while Deepika Padukone has worked with him on three has reignited the nepotism topic on Koffee With Karan 7.

    The Padmaavat actress has been the subject of several internet discussions and dubbed insecurely. Alia Bhatt is receiving harsh criticism from online trolls for drawing comparisons to Deepika Padukone.
     

    The first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh together, and viewers are pointing out that the actor was left out since Karan was heavily favouring Alia. However, he still managed to get his time.

    While watching the event, Ranveer called Alia Bhatt a nepotistic child after Karan Johar favoured her in the game and gave her the victory even though he claimed to have done better than she did.
     

    Alia and Ranveer were open and honest about their individual personal and professional lives. During the presentation, they also played a fun game where the host, Karan Johar, gave each participant 30 seconds to speak about the assigned subject. Alia Bhatt was invited to discuss her marriage. The soon-to-be mother also shared some adorable information about her April wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.
     

    Image: PR Agency

    Added Alia: "The wedding day was quite uncomplicated. I didn't want it any other way. I did precisely what I wanted to do—I stayed in my home and got married there. Ranbir and I had lunch together just before we left, and when it was time to leave, we shook hands and said, "Bye bye boyfriend and girlfriend," since we were no longer dating. Looking at all of my family and friends' joyful expressions as the pheras got underway was quite wonderful, and the photographs were the cherry on top." Also Read: Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse

    Notably, after several years of dating, Ranbir and Alia decided to take their union to the next level and wed on April 14 of this year in front of their loved ones. Now that they are expecting a kid together, the couple has one. Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

    In response to Ranbir-pregnancy Alia's news, the Student of the Year actress posted a picture of the pair fresh out of the hospital on Instagram with the caption, "Our baby..... coming soon." She further uploaded a picture of a lion and lioness with their youngster. Also Read: Video: Disha Patani gets trolled for her bizarre outfit; netizen calls her 'plastic monster'

