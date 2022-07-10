Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

Fans of Aamir Khan are retaliating against Kamaal R Khan after he posted a tweet critical of their actor's film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kamaal R. Khan has returned to do what he is best known for! No prizes for guessing who it is—the man who enjoys criticising every movie that is released—is now calling Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Laal Sigh Buddha and asserting that he has been receiving a lot of bad feedback about the movie and that it would be a huge failure.

In his most recent tweet, KRK, who enjoys making fun of every actor and every movie, criticised Aamir Khan's movie and claimed that Laal Singh Chaddha would mark the end of the superstar's career. Also read: B-Town celebrities Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, and more who plan to date South Indian actresses

KRK took to his Twitter this morning and wrote, "I am getting so many negative comments about #LaalSinghBuddha every day. So I believe that #AamirKhan should not release the film. It will become a big disaster and Aamir’s career will be finished."

This tweet by Kamaal R Khan criticising the Aamir Khan movie Because Laal Singh Chaddha didn't sit well with the audience, they are berating the self-styled reviewer. One commenter made fun of the one and only movie he ever did that brought him stardom, "

Deshdrohi is the all-time worst disaster movie." Another user gave him a recall about how Aamir Khan's film doing magnificently well at the box office always, " Sirf Aamir khan ke Naam se hi movie chalti hai uski because normal theatre-going audience Aamir khan ki movie dekhne zyada jaati because his movies are shown daily on tv, satellite-like 3 idiots, pk, Dhoom 3, Taare Zameen par, secret superstar, Ghajini, dangal".

We can be certain that KRK would continue to make fun of any Bollywood film. He is currently criticising Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's flick Jug Jug Jeeyo as well, claiming that the box office numbers they are citing are fake.

