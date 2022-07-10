Video: Disha Patani gets trolled for her bizarre outfit; netizen calls her 'plastic monster'

Disha Patani, an actress well renowned for her fitness regimen and frequently referred to as the hottest actress in B-Town, is currently receiving a lot of social media abuse.

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were seen in public promoting Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani. Disha received cruel teasing for her clothing even though she thought it was cute. Disha wore ponytails.



Disha Patani had to deal with the trolls' wrath as they made her the newest target of body shaming. Before the premiere of her movie "Ek Villain Returns," Disha has been busy.



The actress was sighted on Saturday in a mall promoting her movie. She paired a bright shirt with blue jeans to create an ultra-hot appearance.

However, she received a lot of teasing for her attire choices while marketing her movie. Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor, two of her co-stars, were also in attendance.



John Abraham and Disha Patani are coupled in the Mohit Suri film. John didn't attend the promotions, though. Fans frequently give Disha Patani a thumbs up for her sexy and tomboyish appearance. She has, however, recently become the target of trolls. And during the most recent Ek Villain Returns marketing, it is exactly what took place.



The three cast actors put on chic looks to promote the recently released Dil song from Ek Villain Returns. Casual clothing was observed on Arjun Kapoor. He sported a leather jacket, jeans, and a t-shirt. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, was spotted wearing a strapless bodycon dress made of synthetic leather.



She accessorised with revealing shoes and styled her hair loosely across her shoulder. Disha Patani, meanwhile, was dressed in a deep-necked yellow shirt that resembled a corset. She wore heels with low waisted baggy jeans. Two ponytails were tied in Disha's hair.



Disha Patani, a stunning actress, received vicious internet trolls over her attire. Despite the fact that many people thought Disha Patani looked adorable with her hair and makeup, the clothing wasn't well-liked. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for his DRUNK look at airport; Alia Bhatt landed in the city