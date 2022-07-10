Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Disha Patani gets trolled for her bizarre outfit; netizen calls her 'plastic monster'

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

    Disha Patani, an actress well renowned for her fitness regimen and frequently referred to as the hottest actress in B-Town, is currently receiving a lot of social media abuse.

    Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were seen in public promoting Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani. Disha received cruel teasing for her clothing even though she thought it was cute. Disha wore ponytails.
     

    Disha Patani had to deal with the trolls' wrath as they made her the newest target of body shaming. Before the premiere of her movie "Ek Villain Returns," Disha has been busy.
     

    The actress was sighted on Saturday in a mall promoting her movie. She paired a bright shirt with blue jeans to create an ultra-hot appearance.

    However, she received a lot of teasing for her attire choices while marketing her movie. Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor, two of her co-stars, were also in attendance.
     

    John Abraham and Disha Patani are coupled in the Mohit Suri film. John didn't attend the promotions, though. Fans frequently give Disha Patani a thumbs up for her sexy and tomboyish appearance. She has, however, recently become the target of trolls. And during the most recent Ek Villain Returns marketing, it is exactly what took place.
     

    The three cast actors put on chic looks to promote the recently released Dil song from Ek Villain Returns. Casual clothing was observed on Arjun Kapoor. He sported a leather jacket, jeans, and a t-shirt. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, was spotted wearing a strapless bodycon dress made of synthetic leather. 
     

    She accessorised with revealing shoes and styled her hair loosely across her shoulder. Disha Patani, meanwhile, was dressed in a deep-necked yellow shirt that resembled a corset. She wore heels with low waisted baggy jeans. Two ponytails were tied in Disha's hair.
     

    Disha Patani, a stunning actress, received vicious internet trolls over her attire. Despite the fact that many people thought Disha Patani looked adorable with her hair and makeup, the clothing wasn't well-liked. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for his DRUNK look at airport; Alia Bhatt landed in the city

    Internet users mocked the low-waist denim by requesting someone to hold her trousers. Some others claimed she was attractive but didn't like her clothing. Disha was made fun of for wearing it to the mall. Also Read: Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed RBA

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse RBA

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse

    Aamir Khan Naga Chaitanya Kareena Kapoor Khan Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release details drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha will also make its way to OTT; here’s when it’ll be streamed online

    Ram Charan wife Upasana Kamineni doesnot want to become a mother yet Here is why drb

    Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni doesn’t want to become a mother yet? Here’s why

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast drb

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: Why Congress faces its toughest battle ever

    Gujarat Election 2022: Why Congress faces its toughest battle ever

    JEE Main results 2022 Session 1 results likely to be announced today here s how to check scores gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Session 1 results likely to be announced today; here's how to check scores

    Twitter asks employees to refrain from posting about Elon Musk s merger gcw

    Twitter asks employees to ‘refrain’ from posting about Elon Musk’s merger

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed RBA

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps becomes 5th MP to run to replace outgoing PM Johnson gcw

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps to run to replace outgoing PM Johnson

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon