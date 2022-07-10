Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse

    Malaika Arora was recently photographed in the city while sporting a gorgeous saree. Internet users praise her "hot" looks and adore her desi girl appearance. View the images right here.
     

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Last night, July 09, Malaika Arora was sighted in the area. The actress appeared in public wearing a magnificent saree, and she looked gorgeous. Malaika is 48 years old, yet it is evident from looking at her images that she is ageing more slowly than she used to. She is gorgeous and in great shape, and many ladies look up to her. 

    Malaika Arora can pull off any outfit, whether it's casual or athletic gear. The actress was recently photographed at a function in Mumbai, where she stood out in a translucent white saree. It was worn with a similar-coloured strappy blouse. Malaika may be seen wearing a sheer white saree with embroidered ends in the paparazzi's images and videos. She kept her makeup vibrant, with bare lips and bright eyes.

    Also Read: Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Wedding Pictures Out: The couple tied the knot in Agra

    As soon as the video was posted, online users and Malaika's supporters praised her appearance and left comments in the comment box. “She is actually looking very pretty," wrote one. “Wow this saree and makeup," read another comment. One fan also wrote that she looks 21.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Malaika is renowned for being a fitness nut, and her flawlessly toned physique is beloved by followers. A fan commented, “Just woww how can someone be so fit in this age.” Netizens feel that Malaika is looking super hot in the saree. A fan wrote, “Damn she looks hot.” One more fan commented, “She is looking fabb.”

    Also Read: Eid-al-Adha 2022: Take fashion cue from Esha Gupta to Ananya Panday for Bakrid

    Malaika looked stunning as she dressed in figure-hugging clothing to show off her toned body. The actress accessorised it with a chic denim jacket and finished the outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses. Malaika waved at the paparazzi, ready to take pictures of her and looked stunning.


     

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan Naga Chaitanya Kareena Kapoor Khan Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release details drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha will also make its way to OTT; here’s when it’ll be streamed online

    Ram Charan wife Upasana Kamineni doesnot want to become a mother yet Here is why drb

    Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni doesn’t want to become a mother yet? Here’s why

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast drb

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast

    Mahesh Babu to romance Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas next drb

    Mahesh Babu to romance Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas’s next?

    Video Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding drb

    Video: Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding

    Recent Stories

    Netflix introduces spatial audio support to Stranger Things other web series All about it gcw

    Netflix introduces spatial audio support to Stranger Things, other web series; All about it

    Motorola Moto G42 to launch on July 11 on Flipkart know about offers features and more gcw

    Motorola Moto G42 to launch on July 11 on Flipkart; know about offers, features and more

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India emphatic series win against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India's emphatic series win

    Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for his DRUNK look at airport; Alia Bhatt landed in the city RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for his DRUNK look at airport; Alia Bhatt landed in the city

    AirPods to introduce new safety feature may alert users about danger Here s how gcw

    AirPods to introduce new safety feature, may alert users about danger; Here's how

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon