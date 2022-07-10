Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse

Malaika Arora was recently photographed in the city while sporting a gorgeous saree. Internet users praise her "hot" looks and adore her desi girl appearance. View the images right here.

Last night, July 09, Malaika Arora was sighted in the area. The actress appeared in public wearing a magnificent saree, and she looked gorgeous. Malaika is 48 years old, yet it is evident from looking at her images that she is ageing more slowly than she used to. She is gorgeous and in great shape, and many ladies look up to her.

Malaika Arora can pull off any outfit, whether it's casual or athletic gear. The actress was recently photographed at a function in Mumbai, where she stood out in a translucent white saree. It was worn with a similar-coloured strappy blouse. Malaika may be seen wearing a sheer white saree with embroidered ends in the paparazzi's images and videos. She kept her makeup vibrant, with bare lips and bright eyes.

Also Read: Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Wedding Pictures Out: The couple tied the knot in Agra

As soon as the video was posted, online users and Malaika's supporters praised her appearance and left comments in the comment box. “She is actually looking very pretty," wrote one. “Wow this saree and makeup," read another comment. One fan also wrote that she looks 21.

Malaika is renowned for being a fitness nut, and her flawlessly toned physique is beloved by followers. A fan commented, “Just woww how can someone be so fit in this age.” Netizens feel that Malaika is looking super hot in the saree. A fan wrote, “Damn she looks hot.” One more fan commented, “She is looking fabb.”

Also Read: Eid-al-Adha 2022: Take fashion cue from Esha Gupta to Ananya Panday for Bakrid

Malaika looked stunning as she dressed in figure-hugging clothing to show off her toned body. The actress accessorised it with a chic denim jacket and finished the outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses. Malaika waved at the paparazzi, ready to take pictures of her and looked stunning.



