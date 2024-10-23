Is Ajith Kumar quitting movies? Read details

Is Ajith Kumar retiring from the film industry to focus on racing? Tamil star intends to shoot one film yearly to concentrate on his racing career, returning to motorsport after 15 years with a deliberate approach.

Ajith Kumar, known for his devotion and adaptability, is making his racing comeback after a 15-year hiatus. According to insiders close to the actor, the Valimai star has decided to reconcile his motorsports passion with his acting career by committing to only one major film production yearly.

A source revealed, “Ajith Kumar has decided to focus on quality over quantity when it comes to films. He’s not retiring from acting but will be more selective with his choices, taking on one film a year so that he can also pursue his passion for racing.”

Ajith's strategic decision follows the launch of his racing team, with which he intends to compete in major racing events. He will race in the famous 24 Hours of Dubai 2025 and the European 24-Hour Series Championship in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup class.

This is a significant milestone for the actor as he returns to the racing circuit, guaranteeing that he may pursue both his aspirations of acting and racing.

Ultimate Star Ajith Kumar

Even as he faces the obstacles of professional racing, he stays committed to providing outstanding performances for his fans. Ajith has two fascinating film projects set for release in 2025. The first is Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions.

The ensemble cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra. He will also appear in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

With a well-thought-out strategy in place, Ajith Kumar is poised to dominate both the racecourse and the silver screen, demonstrating once more that he is a man of many skills.

