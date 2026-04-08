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Who Is Divya Singh? Meet Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar’s Wife-Know Their Love Story and More
IPL 2026: As Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar's on-field performances trend, fans are equally curious about his personal life—especially his wife, Divya Singh.
IPL 2026: Mukesh Kumar in Spotlight
With the Indian Premier League 2026 season in full swing, Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar has been grabbing attention for his consistent spells. From delivering crucial overs to picking up key wickets, Mukesh has emerged as a dependable bowler this season. In recent matches, including a face-off against the Mumbai Indians, he showcased tight bowling figures, strengthening his role in the DC lineup.
Who Is Divya Singh?
Divya Singh is known for keeping a relatively low profile despite being married to a rising Indian cricketer.
She hails from Bihar and reportedly comes from a close-knit family. Interestingly, she is also connected to Mukesh’s extended family, which eventually led to their love story.
Unlike many celebrity spouses, Divya prefers to stay out of the limelight and maintains a private presence on social media.
A Love Story That Began at a Family Gathering
Mukesh and Divya’s relationship reportedly started in a simple, traditional way—through family connections.
Their bond gradually grew stronger, and what began as a casual meeting soon turned into a deep relationship. The couple is said to have dated for a while before deciding to take the next step.
Their story is often described as “love at first sight”, making it even more special for fans.
Engagement: Twinning in Style
On March 26, 2023, Mukesh and Divya got engaged in an intimate ceremony.
The couple grabbed attention for their coordinated look—both dressed in elegant lavender outfits. While Divya stunned in a gown, Mukesh complemented her perfectly in a matching ensemble, making them look like a picture-perfect pair.
Dreamy Wedding in 2023
The couple tied the knot in November 2023 in a traditional ceremony attended by family and close friends.
For his big day, Mukesh opted for an ivory bandhgala sherwani with subtle detailing, paired with a pagdi and doshala. Divya, on the other hand, looked stunning as a bride, completing the fairytale wedding vibe.
A New Chapter: Parenthood
In 2025, Mukesh Kumar and Divya Singh embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy—adding another joyful milestone to their journey together.
Mukesh Kumar: From Bihar to IPL Stardom
Born in Bihar, Mukesh Kumar worked his way up through domestic cricket before making his international debut in 2023.
Now a key player for Delhi Capitals, he continues to prove his mettle in IPL 2026 with disciplined bowling and match awareness.
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