    Inside Raha Kapoor's first birthday: Here's how Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and family celebrated

    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    On November 06, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha turned one and to celebrate that, the couple held a small party with only family members at their house. 

    article_image1

    Raha's first birthday party was attended by her grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, aunts Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and more.

    article_image2

    Anu Ranjan shared a picture from the party which showed her, Alia's mother Soni Razdan, and her sister Tina Razdan posing together for a picture.

    article_image3

    Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are the coolest grannies and their picture together shows the bond they share. 

    article_image4

    In one, Soni, Tina along others are seen wearing eye masks and posing in front of the wall which is decorated with balloons. 

    article_image5

    In another picture, there were pink and white cut-outs of the number 1 decorated with ballons and streamers. 

    article_image6

    The pictures showed how the family had a fun time together celebrating little Raha's first birthday and made it a memorable one. 

    article_image7

    The most loved picture was shared by Chef Harsh where he along with his team posed with Alia and Ranbir hugging her from behind. 

