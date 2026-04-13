Ashwani Kumar may be rising in the cricket world, but his lifestyle remains rooted in simplicity. The young cricketer lives in Jhanjeri, Mohali, Punjab, where his family home reflects a grounded and modest upbringing.

Unlike many modern athletes who quickly move to luxury apartments, Ashwani continues to stay connected to his roots. His residence has been upgraded over time, transforming into a comfortable and well-designed home that balances functionality with modern touches.