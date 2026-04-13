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Inside Mumbai Indians Player Ashwani Kumar’s Humble Living: From Rs 50 Lakh Home to Crores Net Worth Journey
Ashwani Kumar’s journey reflects a broader trend among emerging Indian cricketers—balancing ambition with humility. Instead of indulging in luxury too early, he is building a stable financial base.
Where Does Ashwani Kumar Live?
Ashwani Kumar may be rising in the cricket world, but his lifestyle remains rooted in simplicity. The young cricketer lives in Jhanjeri, Mohali, Punjab, where his family home reflects a grounded and modest upbringing.
Unlike many modern athletes who quickly move to luxury apartments, Ashwani continues to stay connected to his roots. His residence has been upgraded over time, transforming into a comfortable and well-designed home that balances functionality with modern touches.
House Price and Property Details
Ashwani Kumar’s house is estimated to be worth between ₹50 lakh and ₹80 lakh.
The property is not an extravagant mansion but a thoughtfully developed family home. It represents steady progress rather than an overnight luxury, showcasing how his earnings have gradually improved his lifestyle.
The house reportedly features upgraded interiors, improved amenities, and a more modern layout than its earlier incarnation. This reflects a practical approach to wealth—prioritising comfort and long-term value over flashy spending.
Net Worth and Earnings Breakdown
As of 2026, Ashwani Kumar’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.5 crore.
His income sources include:
- IPL salary (around ₹30 lakh)
- Domestic cricket match fees
- Early-stage investments, including real estate
- While these numbers may seem modest compared to top-tier cricketers, they indicate strong financial growth for someone still early in his career.
IPL Boost and Career Growth
Ashwani Kumar’s entry into the Indian Premier League (IPL) has significantly boosted his earnings and visibility. The league not only provides financial stability but also opens doors to endorsements and future opportunities.
With consistent performance, his income is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Many cricketers see exponential financial growth after a few successful seasons, and Ashwani appears to be on a similar trajectory.
Simple Lifestyle, Strong Values
One of the most striking aspects of Ashwani Kumar’s life is his grounded personality. Despite gaining fame, he continues to live a relatively simple lifestyle focused on family and discipline.
His journey reflects a broader trend among emerging Indian cricketers—balancing ambition with humility. Instead of indulging in luxury too early, he is building a stable financial base.
A Rising Star with Smart Financial Moves
Ashwani Kumar’s story is not just about cricket but also about smart wealth-building. From upgrading his family home to investing in assets, he is taking calculated steps toward long-term success.
As his career progresses, his net worth and lifestyle are likely to evolve. However, his current journey stands as a reminder that success doesn’t always mean instant extravagance—it can also mean steady, meaningful growth.
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