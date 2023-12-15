Inside Mukti Mohan's wedding reception: AR Rahman, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma and others attend

Mukti Mohan took to her Instagram to share pictures from her wedding reception which disclosed who all attended the big event.

Reality TV star and dancer Mukti Mohan married her long-term boyfriend, actor Kunal Thakur, on December 10.

Stills from her lovely wedding went viral on the internet, and her fans are gushing about how exquisite and sophisticated all of her events appeared in the photos.

Mukti Mohan wore a crimson and gold saree with a matching top, while Kunal Thakur matched her in a black ethnic suit.

AR Rahman, Anu Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others were among those who attended the event.

In one of the pictures, the couple had all smiles as they posed with Kapil Shama and his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur acknowledged everyone's presence and expressed gratitude for making the beginning of this new chapter in their lives more memorable.

The reception was grand and through the pictures, it seemed they danced the night away and had a lot of fun.