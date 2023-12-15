Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Mukti Mohan's wedding reception: AR Rahman, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma and others attend

    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    Mukti Mohan took to her Instagram to share pictures from her wedding reception which disclosed who all attended the big event.

    article_image1

    Reality TV star and dancer Mukti Mohan married her long-term boyfriend, actor Kunal Thakur, on December 10. 

    article_image2

    Stills from her lovely wedding went viral on the internet, and her fans are gushing about how exquisite and sophisticated all of her events appeared in the photos.

    article_image3

    Mukti Mohan wore a crimson and gold saree with a matching top, while Kunal Thakur matched her in a black ethnic suit.

    article_image4

    AR Rahman, Anu Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others were among those who attended the event.

    article_image5

    In one of the pictures, the couple had all smiles as they posed with Kapil Shama and his wife Ginni Chatrath. 

    article_image6

    Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur acknowledged everyone's presence and expressed gratitude for making the beginning of this new chapter in their lives more memorable. 

    article_image7

    The reception was grand and through the pictures, it seemed they danced the night away and had a lot of fun. 

