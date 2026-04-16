This is the portion that truly draws your attention. According to his trainer, Kumar Mannava, Jr NTR lost 9.5 kg of muscular mass. Not fat. Muscle. And this happened in just seven weeks.

It wasn't simply about losing weight. The objective was different. According to Deccan Chronicle, the goal was to develop a slimmer, more nimble body for the part.

Jr NTR's metamorphosis is the result of modifications in his diet and workout routine. To get there, the entire schedule had to shift. Heavy muscle-building activities were reduced in intensity. Instead, the emphasis moved to functional training, increased cardio, and moderate resistance exercise.