Inside Bappi Lahiri's Mumbai Home; Check Photos Here (PICTURES)
The legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's Mumbai home is still alive with his memories. He bought this house back in 1983, and today, it's a priceless legacy filled with awards, photos, and over 1000 Ganesha idols. Take a look inside Bappi Lahiri's house
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Image Credit : our own
Bappi Lahiri bought this house for Rs 19 lakh
Bappi Lahiri purchased this house for around ₹19.32 lakh in 1983. The 1050 sq ft home is now priceless, not because of money, but because of its history and memories.
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Image Credit : Youtube@pinkvilla
Bappi Lahiri bought this house after showing it to his grandfather
Bappi Lahiri's grandson, Rego Lahiri, told Pinkvilla, "My grandfather bought this house in 1983. Before that, he showed it to his own grandfather." The house has a simple white exterior with a traditional verandah.
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Image Credit : Youtube@pinkvilla
Bappi Lahiri's home has over 1000 Ganesha idols
Bappi Lahiri was a huge devotee of Lord Ganesha. He would always visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple before any big project. His home has more than 1000 Ganesha idols, which clearly show his deep faith in Bappa.
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Image Credit : Youtube@pinkvilla
Food on Bappi Lahiri's dining table was like prasad
Rego shared, "Everything in our house is gold. This was my grandfather's dining table, where we all ate together. The food was full of joy—we'd sing, laugh, and spend time. He ate very little, so he would give us a small portion from his plate, just like it was prasad."
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Image Credit : Youtube@pinkvilla
The room where Bappi Lahiri composed hits like 'Disco Dancer'
Rego showed the room where Bappi Lahiri created his songs. He said, "This is the heart of the house—like a temple. He made ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Tamma Tamma’ and most of his hits right here. Even legends like Kishore Kumar have sat here."
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Image Credit : Youtube@pinkvilla
Kishore Kumar's last photo in the 'Hall of Fame'
Bappi Da's special music room holds old instruments, awards, and fan art. It also has a gold microphone and his special chair. Pointing to a picture, Rego revealed, “This is Kishore Kumar’s last photo, which Dada took just a day before he passed away.”
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