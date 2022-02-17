Bappi Lahiri’s funeral: Bhushan Kumar, Shakti Kapoor, Vidya Balan and others arrive for cremation

Members from the film fraternity have started arriving at the cremation ground in Ville Parle where Bappi Lahiri's last rites will be held on Thursday, February 17.

The last rites for Bappi Lahiri are being held on Thursday at Ville Parle cremation ground in Mumbai. family members of the Lahiri family as well as members of the film fraternity have started arriving at the cremation ground for the 69-year-old singer-composer's funeral. Bappi Da, as he was fondly called, breathed his last on Tuesday night at 11.45 PM at a private hospital in Mumbai. According to doctors treating him, he succumbed to his illness.

Bappi Lahiri's funeral did not take place on Wednesday since his son, Bappa Lahiri, was not in the country. Bappa was in the United States of America; he returned to India from Los Angeles mid-morning on Thursday. The last rites will be performed by Bappa. ALSO READ: Bappi Lahiri’s Hollywood connect: Elvis Presley to Akon, Lady Gaga, he had links with these celebs

Bollywood actor Rani Mukherjee's brother Raja Mukherjee was also seen at the funeral procession of Bappi Lahiri.

Singer Mika Singh also arrived at the Ville Parle cremation ground in Mumbai on Thursday to attend the last rites of Bappi Lahiri. ALSO READ: When Bappi Lahiri revealed why he never weighed the gold he wore

Also present at the funeral was actor Shakti Kapoor. He arrived at the cremation centre to pay his last respects to Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of India.

Actor Vidya Balan also arrived for Bappi Lahiri's funeral in Mumbai which is being held at Ville Parle cremation ground on Thursday. ALSO READ: Bappi Lahiri was Kishore Kumar’s nephew? Check out these 10 lesser-known facts about him

Sharbani Mukherjee was also seen arriving at the funeral ground in Mumbai's Vile Parle on Thursday to attend the last rites of Bappi Lahiri.

T-series' Bhushan Kumar was also present for Bappi Lahiri's funeral. ALSO READ: Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death