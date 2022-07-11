Here’s why Sai Pallavi was beaten by her parents during teenage

Sai Pallavi narrates a humorous incident of being beaten by her parents when she was a teenager after discovering a love letter.



Sai Pallavi, who most recently appeared as Vennela in the Udugula Venu-directed film Virata Parvam, stated that her parents beat her severely after learning that she had sent a letter to a boy in class seven. In an interview with the well-known YouTube channel "My Village Show," which was made possible by Netflix, the actress was questioned if all of the letters she wrote for the movie were real or not.

She said, "In this movie, I composed them according to the director's requests. But in reality, I only ever wrote one letter. In my early years, I wrote a boy a letter. Maybe when I was in the seventh grade. I was found out. My parents beat me up a lot and severely."



As Sai Pallavi played the role of Vennela, who risk her life in an attempt to deliver a letter to Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam, when asked if she did the same in real life.

She recalled the funny incident from her teenage days and said, In this film, I wrote them as per the director’s instructions. But in real life, I wrote a letter just once. I wrote a letter to a boy, it was in my childhood. Maybe when I was in my 7th standard. I was caught. My parents hit me hard, a lot.”



The actress portrays the role of Vennela, a Naxalite leader who falls in love with her and decides to become a part of his life in order to bring about his mother's final meeting with him before she passes away. Sai said, "Vennela from #VirataParvam is one of the most unforgettable parts I've had the wonderful pleasure to perform," as the caption for a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. Also Read: Sexy Video, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in bikini; fans shouldn't miss it

On June 17, Virata Parvam was launched in theatres to tepid reviews from viewers. Currently, Netflix is streaming the movie. The film, which Venu Udugula directed, will discuss an epic love tale set against the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement during the time in the Telangana area. Comrade Ravanna, a revolutionary writer, known by the pen name Aranya, was represented by actor Rana Daggubati, while his admirer Vennela was portrayed by leading lady Sai Pallavi. Also Read: Prithviraj's film Kaduva runs into controversy over derogatory dialogues