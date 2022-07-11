Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here’s why Sai Pallavi was beaten by her parents during teenage

    First Published Jul 11, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    Sai Pallavi narrates a humorous incident of being beaten by her parents when she was a teenager after discovering a love letter. 
     

    Sai Pallavi, who most recently appeared as Vennela in the Udugula Venu-directed film Virata Parvam, stated that her parents beat her severely after learning that she had sent a letter to a boy in class seven. In an interview with the well-known YouTube channel "My Village Show," which was made possible by Netflix, the actress was questioned if all of the letters she wrote for the movie were real or not.

    She said, "In this movie, I composed them according to the director's requests. But in reality, I only ever wrote one letter. In my early years, I wrote a boy a letter. Maybe when I was in the seventh grade. I was found out. My parents beat me up a lot and severely."
     

    As Sai Pallavi played the role of Vennela, who risk her life in an attempt to deliver a letter to Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam, when asked if she did the same in real life.

    She recalled the funny incident from her teenage days and said, In this film, I wrote them as per the director’s instructions. But in real life, I wrote a letter just once. I wrote a letter to a boy, it was in my childhood. Maybe when I was in my 7th standard. I was caught. My parents hit me hard, a lot.”
     

    The actress portrays the role of Vennela, a Naxalite leader who falls in love with her and decides to become a part of his life in order to bring about his mother's final meeting with him before she passes away. Sai said, "Vennela from #VirataParvam is one of the most unforgettable parts I've had the wonderful pleasure to perform," as the caption for a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. Also Read: Sexy Video, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in bikini; fans shouldn't miss it

    On June 17, Virata Parvam was launched in theatres to tepid reviews from viewers. Currently, Netflix is streaming the movie. The film, which Venu Udugula directed, will discuss an epic love tale set against the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement during the time in the Telangana area. Comrade Ravanna, a revolutionary writer, known by the pen name Aranya, was represented by actor Rana Daggubati, while his admirer Vennela was portrayed by leading lady Sai Pallavi. Also Read: Prithviraj's film Kaduva runs into controversy over derogatory dialogues

    Sai Pallavi is now preparing for her upcoming film, Gargi. The movie is being presented by the Kollywood duo Suriya and Jyotika through 2D Entertainments. The film is being produced by Thomas George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ravichandran Ramachandran, and Gautham Ramachandran. Also Read: Eid Al-Adha 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan wave, and greet fans outside Mannat

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour; read details RBA

    Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour; read details

    Eid Al-Adha 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan wave, and greet fans outside Mannat RBA

    Eid Al-Adha 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan wave, and greet fans outside Mannat

    Prithviraj film Kaduva runs into controversy over derogatory dialogues RBA

    Prithviraj's film Kaduva runs into controversy over derogatory dialogues

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed RBA

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse RBA

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse

    Recent Stories

    CUET UG 2022 NTA likely to release exam city slips from today admit cards to be out soon gcw

    CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release exam city slips from today, admit cards to be out soon

    Ahead of PM's visit, Nitish Kumar and BJP are at loggerheads again

    Ahead of PM's visit, Nitish Kumar and BJP are at loggerheads again

    Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour; read details RBA

    Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour; read details

    OPS vs EPS Setback for Panneerselvam Madras HC gives nod to AIADMK general meeting gcw

    OPS vs EPS: Setback for Panneerselvam, Madras HC gives nod to AIADMK general meeting

    TN TET 2022 correction window opens today here s how you can access it gcw

    TN TET 2022 correction window opens today; here's how you can access it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon