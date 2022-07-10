Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prithviraj's film Kaduva runs into controversy over derogatory dialogues

    In a scene in the movie Kaduva which was released on July 7, the protagonist, played by Prithviraj, was seen making inappropriate comments against differently-abled persons and their parents.

    Prithviraj film Kaduva runs into controversy over derogatory dialogues RBA
    Author
    PTI News
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    Following backlash over some offensive lines directed at people with disabilities days after its release, the director and star of the Malayalam movie "Kaduva," Prithviraj Sukumaran, issued an apology on Sunday.

    The protagonist, played by Prithviraj, was shown in the movie, which was released on July 7, making improper remarks against people with disabilities and their parents. The movie conversation influenced the State Commission for Persons with Problems in Parivaar, which was created by a group of parents of kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

    Also Read: Here's how much Ranbir Kapoor scored in 10th exam; know Alia Bhatt's education qualification

    The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has written to filmmaker Kailas and producers Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen asking an explanation for the harsh language. In the meantime, Kailas posted a "heartfelt apology" about the incident on Facebook.

    Also Read: Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

     "I tender a heartfelt apology for the remarks that hurt the parents of differently-abled children in the movie Kaduva, directed by me. That dialogue in the movie was a mistake. I would request everyone to forgive me as it was human error. Neither did scriptwriter Jinu who penned the dialogue, nor did actor Prithviraj, nor I, who shot the scene, realised its possible connotations," Kailas wrote in his Facebook post.
            
    Sharing Kailas' post, Prithviraj also posted an apology on Facebook. "Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it," the actor wrote. Numerous posts calling out the remarks became viral on social media. 

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed RBA

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse RBA

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse

    Aamir Khan Naga Chaitanya Kareena Kapoor Khan Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release details drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha will also make its way to OTT; here’s when it’ll be streamed online

    Ram Charan wife Upasana Kamineni doesnot want to become a mother yet Here is why drb

    Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni doesn’t want to become a mother yet? Here’s why

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast drb

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast

    Recent Stories

    IndiGo faces another setback technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad gcw

    IndiGo faces another setback; technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad

    Dressing up is no crime not blasphemous Assam CM Himanta Sarma after cops arrest man dressed as Lord Shiva gcw

    'Dressing up is no crime, not blasphemous': Assam CM Himanta Sarma after cops arrest man dressed as Lord Shiva

    Video MARCOS Indian Special Forces in action in Hawaii RIMPAC 2022

    What are India's elite marine commandos doing in Hawaii?

    Mesmerizing view of an evaporating mystical waterfall - gps

    Watch: Mesmerizing view of an evaporating mystical waterfall

    Sexy Video, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in bikini; fans shouldn't miss it RBA

    Sexy Video, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in bikini; fans shouldn't miss it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon