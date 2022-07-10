Prithviraj's film Kaduva runs into controversy over derogatory dialogues

In a scene in the movie Kaduva which was released on July 7, the protagonist, played by Prithviraj, was seen making inappropriate comments against differently-abled persons and their parents.

Following backlash over some offensive lines directed at people with disabilities days after its release, the director and star of the Malayalam movie "Kaduva," Prithviraj Sukumaran, issued an apology on Sunday.

The protagonist, played by Prithviraj, was shown in the movie, which was released on July 7, making improper remarks against people with disabilities and their parents. The movie conversation influenced the State Commission for Persons with Problems in Parivaar, which was created by a group of parents of kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has written to filmmaker Kailas and producers Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen asking an explanation for the harsh language. In the meantime, Kailas posted a "heartfelt apology" about the incident on Facebook.

"I tender a heartfelt apology for the remarks that hurt the parents of differently-abled children in the movie Kaduva, directed by me. That dialogue in the movie was a mistake. I would request everyone to forgive me as it was human error. Neither did scriptwriter Jinu who penned the dialogue, nor did actor Prithviraj, nor I, who shot the scene, realised its possible connotations," Kailas wrote in his Facebook post.



Sharing Kailas' post, Prithviraj also posted an apology on Facebook. "Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it," the actor wrote. Numerous posts calling out the remarks became viral on social media.