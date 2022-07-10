Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy Video, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in bikini; fans shouldn't miss it

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is an avid social media user and has 8.7 M followers on Instagram. Check out her latest social media pictures 
     

    Esha Gupta is a devoted social media user, and she has a sizable following of 8. 7 million people on Instagram. Now and again, the actress continues to delight her admirers with her beautiful photos. 

    Esha recently ignited the internet when she uploaded a video to Instagram showing her wearing a black bikini. Fans went berserk and flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis as soon as she published the video. (Video)
     

    The actress from "Badshaho," 36, just went on vacation with her lover Manuel Campos Guallar, and she raised the temperature by posting a couple of photos of herself lounging in the sun wearing a beautiful bikini. While one admirer used the emoji "sexy" with a yellow heart, another used the emoji "superb" with a fire. (Video)

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta, who has an enormous social media following, has been posting photos from her exotic holiday. The actress has undoubtedly been modelling some beach wear for her female fan base.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    She shared yet another gorgeous bikini look with her admirers. Esha Gupta may be seen relaxing on a beach in a video she recently released. On the sand, the "Aashram 3" actress is displaying her hourglass form. She leaves her hair natural and open while accessorising with a hat.

    Esha, who boasts one of the sexiest bodies in the little town, released another sultry video of herself on Sunday in which she could be seen relaxing on a beach. Also Read: Super HOT pictures: Mia Khalifa or Esha Gupta? Who looks sexy in black bikini?

    She can be seen in the video walking at the beach grinning while wearing an orange bikini. Speaking about her career, Esha has been in a number of movies, including "Chakravyuh," "Raaz 3D," "Rustom," and "Baadshaho." Her most recent performance on a major motion picture was in the 2019 films "Total Dhamaal" and "One Day Justice Delivered." Also Read: Is Alia Bhatt jealous of Deepika Padukone? Here's what netizens think; read comments

