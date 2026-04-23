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Divyanka Sirohi Death: Was 30-Year-Old Facing Financial Crisis? She Asked for Help, But Was It Too Late?
The sudden death of popular Haryanvi star Divyanka Sirohi has left everyone with many questions. Now, new reports claim she was struggling with money and a lack of work. She had even asked for help just 20 days before she passed away.
Divyanka was struggling with financial issues
According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, 29-year-old Divyanka Sirohi was upset for some time due to a lack of work. She wasn't getting opportunities in films and music projects, which made her financial situation weak. This stress was slowly taking a toll on her.
Asked for help 15-20 days before her death
Reports say that about 15-20 days before her death, Divyanka asked a close acquaintance for financial help. She was constantly searching for new work and contacting people in the industry from her home, but her situation did not get better.
Divyanka Sirohi's co-star makes a big revelation
Haryanvi artist Binder Danoda also confirmed that Divyanka was worried about her career. He shared, "She was very dedicated to her work, but often appeared stressed about her projects and finances."
Divyanka Sirohi left Gurugram and shifted to Ghaziabad
Facing these tough times, Divyanka left Gurugram and shifted to her family home in Ghaziabad. Even from there, she kept trying to get work. Her last public appearance was reportedly a live show in Sirsa.
Many questions raised over Divyanka Sirohi's death
Divyanka's brother, Dipanshu, stated that she suffered a heart attack at night, fell down, and injured her head. However, the family did not conduct a post-mortem or file a police complaint, which has led to many questions surrounding her death.
Family's statement and career update
Divyanka's brother mentioned he didn't know about any stress she was facing, and the family does not suspect any foul play. She had recently finished shooting for the film 'Angad'. Divyanka had featured in several hit Haryanvi songs and had a strong fan following on social media.
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