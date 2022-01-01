Happy birthday Vidya Balan: Times when actress draped sarees in out-of-the-box style

When it comes to draping sarees, no one can beat Vidya Balan. On her birthday, take a look at times she created stylish statements in a saree.



When it comes to draping sarees, there are a few stars who know to create sexy fashion sense and wear sarees in a stylish manner. Celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut has always worn sarees like a pro, but birthday girl Vidya Balan rocks a saree in style and makes us fall in love with the same. The social media feed of the actress is filled with outfits that inspire us, and a saree is one of them that she wears like a pro. The actress adds a dash of spice in the way she wears a saree and creates off-beat style elements.

You can always count on the actress if she has to create a unique style statement. She has always been ahead of the fashion trends when it comes to draping sarees. She knows to create new style statements with minimum jewellery and lets her outfit do all the talking.



Want to get major cues in draping a saree? This picture speaks volumes. The diva always adds a dash of modern touch in the way she drapes and styles her sarees. Wearing a belt over a saree is something very unique. The actress is seen flaunting her toned body in this frame.



The actress knows to raise the bar with every saree that she wears. She knows to add that oomph factor to her outfit. Try teaming your saree with jackets and long tops and get inspired by the actress.

Vidya Balan

Blouses are a great way to experiment with a saree, but Vidya loves to create fashion with a shirt or a long flowy top. Drape a saree around the same and wear a statement necklace that can make you look like a goddess.

