    Happy Birthday Ankita Lokhande: 6 times the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress showed her impeccable fashion sense

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Today, Ankita Lokhande will be celebrating her 39th birthday and on this occasion, let us have a look at her six fashionable moments. 

    article_image1

    Ankita Lokhande often turns heads with her outfits and has proved time and again why she can be called a fashion icon. 

    article_image2

    Pink coat leather dress

    Ankita wore a pink coat leather dress with a belt knotted around her slim waist. She wore the ensemble with dazzling silver boots and kept her hair in a sleek bun to draw attention to the dress. 

    article_image3

    Blue co-ord set

    The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress slayed the blue co-ord set which came with a little shimmer. She paired it with silver heels and left her hair open.

    article_image4

    Blush pink net saree

    Ankita's blush pink saree acme with silver shine on it with a hefty diamond-studded necklace. She wore her hair in a low ponytail and kept her makeup light to complete the appearance. 

    article_image5

    Green emerald sequin gown

    The 'Baaghi 3' actress looked elegant in an emerald sequin gown which had a plunging neckline and thin straps. The dazzling gown had a thigh-high slit and a flared flow at the bottom.

    article_image6

    Black and white floral saree

    Ankita looked gorgeous in a black and white floral saree and wore it statement silver jhumkas and bracelets to finish her look. 

