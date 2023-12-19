Happy Birthday Ankita Lokhande: 6 times the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress showed her impeccable fashion sense

Today, Ankita Lokhande will be celebrating her 39th birthday and on this occasion, let us have a look at her six fashionable moments.

Ankita Lokhande often turns heads with her outfits and has proved time and again why she can be called a fashion icon.

Pink coat leather dress

Ankita wore a pink coat leather dress with a belt knotted around her slim waist. She wore the ensemble with dazzling silver boots and kept her hair in a sleek bun to draw attention to the dress.

Blue co-ord set

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress slayed the blue co-ord set which came with a little shimmer. She paired it with silver heels and left her hair open.

Blush pink net saree

Ankita's blush pink saree acme with silver shine on it with a hefty diamond-studded necklace. She wore her hair in a low ponytail and kept her makeup light to complete the appearance.

Green emerald sequin gown

The 'Baaghi 3' actress looked elegant in an emerald sequin gown which had a plunging neckline and thin straps. The dazzling gown had a thigh-high slit and a flared flow at the bottom.

Black and white floral saree

Ankita looked gorgeous in a black and white floral saree and wore it statement silver jhumkas and bracelets to finish her look.