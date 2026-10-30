The Halloween weekend in Goa is gearing up for fun times with electronic music festivals, parties, live performances, and night parties filling up nightlife spots. From October 30 to November 2, 2026, there will be many events that party lovers can attend in Anjuna, Vagator, Candolim, Arambol, and Morjim.

Here are eight events you should look out for in Goa.

1. Wicked Wonderland – Halloween Night Party, Sanje

Date: October 31

Venue: Sanje, Candolim

Have some fun during the Halloween season by attending the Wicked Wonderland party at Sanje in Candolim. With its Halloween theme and party atmosphere, this party could be a good choice for you if you wish to spend Halloween with your friends in Candolim.