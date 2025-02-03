Grammys 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars pay tribute, sing ‘California Dreamin’ for Los Angeles wildfire victims

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars performed a song of The Mamas & The Papas' 'California Dreamin' at the 67th Grammy Awards to honour people affected by the recent disasters.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
ANI |Published: Feb 3, 2025, 10:08 AM IST

The 67th Grammy Awards had a special moment as Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars performed a tribute to Los Angeles as their performance was dedicated to those affected by the recent wildfires in Southern California.

budget 2025
article_image2

The duo sang California Dreamin' by The Mamas & The Papas at the Crypto.com Arena.
The wildfires, which started earlier this month, have caused massive destruction. At least 25 people lost their lives, and over 105,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes. The Grammy Awards also pledged to raise funds to help wildfire recovery efforts, according to Variety.

article_image3

Earlier Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet on Sunday (Monday morning in India).

article_image4

On the other hand, Chappell Roan took home the Best New Artist award. While accepting her trophy, the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer used her speech to address an important issue--how record labels treat artists, according to Variety.

article_image5

Beyonce made history as she became the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the country music category in half a century.

article_image6

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah, and streaming live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Grammy Awards 2025: Indian-American Chandrika Tandon wins Best New Age Album for 'Triveni' NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: Indian-American Chandrika Tandon wins Best New Age Album for 'Triveni'

Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce makes history as first black woman to win country Grammy NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce makes history as first black woman to win country Grammy

Huma Qureshi introduces her debut Novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' at Jaipur Lit Fest NTI

Huma Qureshi introduces her debut Novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' at Jaipur Lit Fest

Grammy Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter to Kacey Musgraves make big win; Check full list of winners NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter to Kacey Musgraves make big win; Check full list of winners

Grammy Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the 67th edition's live streaming in India NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the 67th edition’s live streaming in India

Recent Stories

Mahakumbhs Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

Mahakumbh’s Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra: Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees AJR

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees

Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West wife who posed completely naked at Grammys 2025 red-carpet RBA

(PHOTOS) Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West's wife who posed ‘completely naked’ at Grammys 2025 red-carpet

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh showcases Prayagrajs spiritual legacy

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh, showcases Prayagraj’s spiritual legacy

Mahakumbh 2025: Administration implements fool-proof plan for safe & smooth Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Administration implements fool-proof plan for safe & smooth Amrit Snan

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon