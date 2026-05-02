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Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Box Office Collection: Medha Shankar Starrer Proves To Be Complete Failure
Ginny Weds Sunny 2 turned out to be a complete box office disaster. The film performed so badly from day one that it couldn't even last a week in theatres. The makers took a massive hit, losing nearly 94% of their budget
'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' failed on its opening day
'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' disappointed everyone right from its release on April 24, 2026. The film had no pre-release buzz, and the effect was clear on its first day. It managed a very weak opening of just ₹25 lakh. According to trade reports, audiences showed little interest from the start, which is why the film struggled at the box office right away.
Word of mouth ruined the game for 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2'
The movie received negative responses from both critics and the audience. Poor reviews and a weak story led to terrible word-of-mouth publicity. Because of this, the film's earnings showed no growth in the following days. Everyone expected a jump over the weekend, but it just stalled and slowly disappeared from theatres.
What is the lifetime collection of 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2'?
The lifetime collection of 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' was extremely disappointing. In India, the film earned a net of ₹1.54 crore and a gross of ₹1.81 crore. This means the movie's total earnings were just six times its opening day figure, which is considered a very poor performance for any big-budget film.
'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' suffers massive losses against its budget
The film's budget was reportedly around ₹25 crore. Against this, it recovered only 6.16% of the cost. The movie lost a staggering ₹23.46 crore, which is 93.84% of the total investment. Trade reports say this makes it one of the biggest disasters of 2026.
The star cast and crew of 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2'
'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' stars Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankar in lead roles. The film also features actors like Lilette Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, and Rohit Chaudhary. Prashant Jha directed the movie, while Zee Studios and Soundarya Productions produced it. Despite the cast's efforts, the weak script and poor execution wasted their hard work, and the film's theatrical run ended in just one week.
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